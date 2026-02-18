CBS hits back at Stephen Colbert after he claims top brass wouldn’t let him air interview with Texas candidate
CBS said Stephen Colbert’s show ‘was not prohibited’ from broadcasting his sit-down with James Talarico
CBS has hit back at “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, after he claimed the network’s lawyers blocked him from broadcasting an interview with James Talarico, a Democratic Texas state representative running for the U.S. Senate.
During Monday’s episode of the talk show, Colbert claimed his team was “told in no uncertain terms by our network’s lawyers, who called us directly, that we could not have him on the broadcast.”
Now, a spokesperson for CBS says the network did not prohibit Colbert from broadcasting the interview, according to a statement shared Tuesday with multiple media outlets, including NBC News and Mediaite.
"THE LATE SHOW was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico,” the spokesperson said. “The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and presented options for how the equal time for other candidates could be fulfilled.”
“THE LATE SHOW decided to present the interview through its YouTube channel with on-air promotion on the broadcast rather than potentially providing the equal-time options,” the spokesperson added.
The Federal Communications Commission’s equal-time rule requires that broadcasters give equal opportunities to candidates running for the same public office.
There are exceptions to the FCC’s equal-time rule, including for “bona fide newscasts.” Traditionally, talk shows have also been considered exempt — but under the Trump administration, the FCC has moved to change that.
In a public notice published in January, the FCC said it has “not been presented with any evidence that the interview portion of any late night or daytime television talk show program on air presently would qualify for the bona fide news exemption.”
During Monday’s broadcast, Colbert accused the Trump administration of trying to silence critics.
“Let’s just call this what it is: Donald Trump’s administration wants to silence anyone who says anything bad about Trump on TV, because all Trump does is watch TV,” he said.
Talarico, who is vying for Republican Senator John Cornyn’s seat, shared a clip of the interview on X with the caption: “This is the interview Donald Trump didn’t want you to see.”
The full interview has been viewed more than 3.2 million times on YouTube.
Colbert’s show, which often features criticisms of Trump, will end in May, CBS announced last year. The network has claimed the move was “purely a financial decision.”
The Independent has contacted CBS and the FCC for comment.
