Stephen Colbert reveals date of final Late Show broadcast

Stephen Colbert has revealed that the final episode of The Late Show will air on May 21.

It was announced last July that network CBS would be canceling the long-running late night show.

As Variety reports, Colbert announced the date for the last ever show while filming tonight’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Last Thursday, Colbert took a pointed shot at his network’s leadership while also mocking Donald Trump over the so-called Board of Peace’s billion-dollar membership fee, quipping that CBS paid “just $16 million” to “obey” the president.

Paramount, which owns CBS, decided to cancel his show just days before the Trump administration approved its merger with David Ellison’s Skydance. Since then, Colbert has spent time zinging his corporate bosses on his way out the door.

Stephen Colbert has confirmed his final ‘Late Show’ will air on May 21 ( CBS )

During his opening monologue, Colbert riffed on the president’s recently launched “Board of Peace,” which he bills as a charter to resolve a series of global conflicts and he will chair personally.

Members nations on the board ““shall serve a term of no more than three years,” unless they “contribute more than” $1 billion, according to the charter.

“Now, admittedly, the idea of paying a billion dollars to obey Donald Trump seems a little steep; after all, CBS got to do it for just $16 million,” the comic cracked, prompting applause and laughter from the studio audience.

Colbert, who has long been a Trump antagonist, was highly critical of the Paramount settlement with the president immediately after it was announced in July, calling it “big, fat bribe” and noting that legal experts called Trump’s lawsuit frivolous and without merit.

Days later, CBS revealed that it was canceling the Late Show and Colbert would be leaving the network in May – something that the president had repeatedly called for over the years.

While the network said the decision was purely a financial one due to declining ad revenues for late-night television, CBS staffers claimed it was a continuation of the “Trump shakedown” that began with the settlement.

Last November, Colbert told GQ how CBS explained that “they’re getting out of the late-night space altogether because it’s no longer profitable for the network.”

But he said that he still “found it very surprising” and felt that if his show couldn’t turn a profit, no late-night program could.

As for whether he found the corporate explanation plausible, Colbert snarked that David Ellison – the new chairman of Paramount and son of billionaire Trump ally Larry Ellison – might have the solution for what ails network television these days.

“Television’s in huge trouble. Maybe David Ellison [CEO of Paramount Skydance] will fix everything. No, no. Seriously. Maybe he will. Maybe he’ll fix everything,” he quipped.

“But it’s clear that television is in a lot of transitions. It’s been going on for a long time. But that’s not my end of the business. My end of the business is the jokes.”