Ellen DeGeneres has issued a rare political statement about the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Good, a 37-year-old mother-of-three, was killed after her vehicle blocked a street during an active ICE operation in Minnesota earlier this month. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has claimed that officers were forced to open fire because Good had “engaged in domestic terrorism.” The incident has led to widespread protests across the country.

Former talk show host DeGeneres, 67, shared a lengthy video Sunday on Instagram of herself speaking to the people of Minneapolis. She noted that she shot her last stand-up special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, in the city, and that everyone there “couldn’t have been more lovely.”

“I am so sorry for what is happening in Minneapolis and our country, really, but specifically Minneapolis right now,” DeGeneres began.

“They say it's the happiest city in America. And I found that to be true,” she added about Minneapolis. “So my thoughts and my prayers are going out to everyone, and I'm proud of everyone who's protesting peacefully, and I am sorry for anyone who has been hurt just for protesting, for doing what you should be doing. Anyway, I am just sending love.”

Ellen DeGeneres sent a message to Minneapolis after Renee Good shooting ( @ellendegeneres / Instagram )

In another Instagram post, she shared a photo of Good, alongside the caption: “I’m so sad, and so angry, and so worried.”

DeGeneres' caption continued with a repost of a message from former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson. The Instagram post from Williamson included a statement from Good’s wife, Becca Good.

“If you ever encountered my wife, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind. In fact, kindness radiated out of her,” Becca’s letter read. “Renee sparkled. She literally sparkled. I mean, she didn’t wear glitter but I swear she had sparkles coming out of her pores. All the time. You might think it was just my love talking but her family said the same thing. Renee was made of sunshine.”

In the caption, Williamson also prefaced: “If anyone wonders about the role of spirituality in politics, this is it. It’s not just a letter, it’s a reminder. We honor both Renee and Becca by taking these words into our hearts and trying to live them day by day.”

Footage of the confrontation that led to Good’s death was captured by bystanders on cell phones and quickly uploaded to social media. ICE was closely scrutinized around the world, leading to widespread outrage and mass demonstrations in cities across the U.S.

DeGeneres confirmed in July that she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved to the U.K. in November 2024 because Trump was elected for a second term.

“Yes. We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here,’” she said during a live conversation with broadcaster Richard Bacon.

However, only a month later, DeGeneres and her partner put their luxurious home in the Cotswolds on the market for $30 million, after having paid $20 million for the property in the spring of 2024.

“When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn’t live without her horses,” DeGeneres said in a statement provided to The Wall Street Journal, provided by U.K. Sotheby’s International Realty. “We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them.”