Woman fatally shot by ICE agent identified
- The 37-year-old woman fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis has been identified as Renee Nicole Good, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.
- Her mother, Donna Ganger, described her as “one of the kindest people” and “extremely compassionate,” praising her lifelong care for others.
- President Donald Trump has defended the ICE agent by writing, “The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense.”
- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blasted the Trump administration’s characterization of the shooting and called for ICE, which is staging a large immigration crackdown with 2,000 agents in the city, to leave immediately.
- “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly – that is bulls***. This was an agent recklessly using power, resulting in somebody dying,” Frey said at a press conference.
- Protests have erupted in the city, with Gov. Tim Walz calling for peaceful demonstrations, saying, “We can’t give them what they want.”