Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has received support from friends and colleagues after sharing a throwback picture of himself that made him “sad”.

The former This Morning host has suffered setbacks with his health, undergoing spinal surgery for three slipped disc and a double hip replacement. He uses a mobility scooter due to struggles with walking and requires the support of carers.

The 65-year-old has been learning to walk again following the back surgery in September 2023.

In November of the same year, the broadcaster was forced to take a break from his role after he fractured his shoulder. The injury came not long after he announced that his mother had died.

Holmes was recovering from an operation at home when he fell down the stairs, resulting in the shoulder injury.

He has now shared a picture of himself from just three years ago showing him standing using his own free will. “Great picture popped up from three years but it’s made me sad – I could walk.”

“Got to redouble my efforts,” he added.

Holmes’s post has since been flooded with messages of support as people wish him luck on his road to recovery.

TalkTV host Mike Graham told his fellow presenter: “God speed mate...”

A fan with similar issues wrote: “I’m your age Eamonn awaiting my knee replacement I was fit n healthy before this annoying Arthritis kicked in. I have sympathy for you I really do and hope you get over this and get better soon.”

“Keep fighting Eamonn,” added a second person.

A third said: “Keep pushing forward, Eamonn. Perseverance always pays off. Wishing you strength, good health, and all the very best ahead.”

open image in gallery Eamonn Holmes in 2023 ( Getty )

Earlier in May, he was taken to hospital after suffering another fall at his home and also fell off his chair while presenting live on GB News, an incident that left him feeling “really sore”.

Holmes later revealed that the chair “gave way”, which meant he was lying flat on his back.

He added: “As the morning goes on, you feel aches and pains. The worst thing about this, of course, this was at a time when I was hospitalised two weeks ago for a very similar fall in the same area, back of the head, my neck, my shoulders. So it all came back, as it were.”

The host, who admitted his “life’s not easy these days”, has also been going through a divorce from his wife Ruth Langsford since 2024. The former presenting couple, who were axed from This Morning in 2020, had been together since 1996.

Following the divorce announcement, Holmes reflected on his “tough year” with his health, telling The Sun: “I have been basically disabled for a year and a half or so and I have to have a carer to do the smallest simplest things and it’s humiliating and humbling – but thank goodness that carers are available.”

open image in gallery Eamonn Holmes in hospital in May 2025 ( Instagram )

According to the NHS, a slipped disc can cause numbness, lower back, leg and neck pain and muscle weakness, and can get better with rest and exercise.