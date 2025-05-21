GB News’s Eamonn Holmes feeling ‘sore’ after falling from chair live on-air

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has said he is feeling “really sore” after falling from his chair live on-air.

The Northern Irish broadcaster, 65, added that it was “a bit of a shock” considering he had been taken to hospital earlier in the month after he had a fall at his home.

During his Wednesday show, with his co-host Ellie Costello, a crash could be heard while the camera was focused on their guest, commentator Charlie Rowley.

Costello could be heard saying “oh my gosh” off-screen, and Holmes pleaded with Rowley to “carry on” before the presenter returned to the show following a break.

Holmes said: “Welcome back. Good to see you again. Especially good for me to see you again. I am still alive, yes.

“And they’re very wonky wheels on chairs that we’ve got here, and matter of fact, we don’t really like the chairs full stop, do we? They’re a bit slippy and slidey and I’ve slipped and slid off mine there.

“Not the first guest to have done so, we’ve had a few, they have to remain nameless because they’re well known people, but they’ve hit the floor really badly, quite frightening.

“And it was a bit of a shock for me because I’ve had a fall in my bathroom two weeks ago, which hospitalised me, and that hit me again right in the back. (I’m) really, really sore. Really sore.”

He later said the chair “gave way” which meant he was lying flat on his back.

He added: “As the morning goes on, you feel aches and pains. The worst thing about this, of course, this was at a time when I was hospitalised two weeks ago for a very similar fall in the same area, back of the head, my neck, my shoulders. So it all came back, as it were.”

On X, formerly Twitter, Rowley wrote: “@EamonnHolmes YOU are the real hero for carrying on this morning. A true professional and National Treasure who I learn from each and every week. It’s a privilege working with you, @elliecostelloTV and the rest of the @GBNEWS family. Take care!”.

On May 2, in an Instagram post that included a photo from the inside of an ambulance, Holmes thanked the crew who had helped him after he fell on his bathroom floor.

The former This Morning host has long battled health issues after dislodging discs in his back which he said previously impinged on his sciatic nerve and affected the mobility of his right leg.

He has spoken about going through spinal surgery, a double hip replacement, and his struggles walking and using a mobility scooter.

Last year, Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford announced their split, after tying the knot in 2010.