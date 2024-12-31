Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As America prepares to bid farewell to 2024 and ring in the new year, millions will be looking to tune in to ABC’s annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event.

This year’s broadcast will welcome the return of longtime host Ryan Seacrest, who will once again be joined by Rita Ora to deliver live coverage from New York City’s Time Square. Meanwhile, retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski will co-host from Las Vegas as Jeannie Mai joins from Los Angeles.

How to watch ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve’

Coverage of the popular special will begin tonight (December 31) at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Viewers will also be able to tune into the live stream via DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and Sling.

Who’s performing?

Country music star Carrie Underwood will be headlining this year’s event.

“I have such fun memories of performing on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square in both 2007 and 2015, and I’m so excited to perform just before the ball drops again this year,” the “Before He Cheats” singer said in a press release. “I’m thrilled to celebrate 20 years since winning American Idol by joining Ryan as he hosts his 20th New Year’s Eve in Times Square.”

The New York event will also include performances from the Jonas Brothers, Alanis Morissette, Reneé Rapp, Blake Shelton, T-Pain, Teddy Swims, TLC, Thomas Rhett, Tinashe, Natasha Bedingfield, Kesha, Laufey, Lenny Kravitz, Luis Fonsi, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and more.

Ryan Seacrest will host the New Year’s event, which will be headlined by Carrie Underwood ( Disney )

A pre-recorded taping of British band Jungle performing their viral hit “Back on 75” as well as “Keep Moving” from London will also be aired.

Last year’s event saw performances from LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla, with Cardi B headlining the Miami show.

Seacrest has been hosting the televised event for 20 years. He first joined the coverage in 2005, after the late Dick Clark suffered a stroke that left him with lingering speech impediments. Seacrest co-hosted the event with Clark until the latter’s death in 2012 at the age of 82.

Looking back at the past two decades of hosting ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Seacrest told Variety it’s difficult to pick a favorite memory.

“There’s a favorite each year, but I can’t remember all the years,” he said. “I guess my favorite was my first year co-hosting solo after Dick passed the baton to me because I felt incredible, incredible pressure. I could not enjoy it because I felt so much stress. But looking back, I’m glad that it went the way it did, and I’m still here.”