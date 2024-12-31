In pictures: Stunning firework displays as New Year’s Eve celebrations kick off around the world
New Year’s Eve celebrations have begun in New Zealand and will end in the Baker and Howland Islands
The year is drawing to a close around the world, and pictures of wild celebrations are emerging as populations say goodbye to 2024.
The past year has seen the global population hit around 8.2 billion, an Olympic Games in Paris watched by 5 billion people, and the continuation of wars in Europe and the Middle East.
It has also seen billions of people take to the polls in elections across more than 70 countries, from Madagascar to India, the United Kingdom to the United States.
But tonight is a night of celebration for many as bottles are popped open to see the start of the millennium’s 26th year.
And with it comes the chance - or pressure - to finally get started with those long-delayed resolutions.
Here are all the pictures from New Year’s Eve celebrations from around the globe as they come in.
