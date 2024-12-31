Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

In pictures: Stunning firework displays as New Year’s Eve celebrations kick off around the world

New Year’s Eve celebrations have begun in New Zealand and will end in the Baker and Howland Islands

Alex Croft
Tuesday 31 December 2024 06:48 EST
Sydney in Australia had an early fireworks display at 9pm
Sydney in Australia had an early fireworks display at 9pm (AP)

The year is drawing to a close around the world, and pictures of wild celebrations are emerging as populations say goodbye to 2024.

The past year has seen the global population hit around 8.2 billion, an Olympic Games in Paris watched by 5 billion people, and the continuation of wars in Europe and the Middle East.

It has also seen billions of people take to the polls in elections across more than 70 countries, from Madagascar to India, the United Kingdom to the United States.

But tonight is a night of celebration for many as bottles are popped open to see the start of the millennium’s 26th year.

And with it comes the chance - or pressure - to finally get started with those long-delayed resolutions.

Here are all the pictures from New Year’s Eve celebrations from around the globe as they come in.

New Zealand

Auckland, on New Zealand’s north island, welcomes in 2025 with a fireworks display at Sky Tower
Auckland, on New Zealand’s north island, welcomes in 2025 with a fireworks display at Sky Tower (1News)

Sydney

There had been fears the Sydney fireworks would be cancelled due to train strikes
There had been fears the Sydney fireworks would be cancelled due to train strikes (Getty Images)
The early fireworks were part of the children’s display
The early fireworks were part of the children’s display (AFP via Getty Images)

