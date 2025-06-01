Boardwalk Empire star Devin Harjes dies aged 41
Harjes also appeared on ‘Daredevil’ and ‘Gotham’
Actor Devin Harjes, best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, has died at age 41.
Harjes died May 27 at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City due to cancer complications, a representative confirmed to NBC News.
Further details of his condition were not provided, though he was reportedly diagnosed with cancer this past February, according to multiple reports.
"He was an artist of great conviction who never gave less than one hundred percent to any role he undertook," his representative said in a statement to the outlet.
"As a person, he was generous, kind, understanding and devoted to his family and friends, a great horseback rider and had a magic way with all animals."
Harjes appeared in two episodes of Boardwalk Empire as Jack Dempsey. He also guest starred on Blue Bloods, Orange Is the New Black, Gotham, Daredevil, Elementary, and FBI.
Most recently, Harjes appeared on nine episodes of Manifest as Pete Baylor.
