Boardwalk Empire star Michael Pitt arrested on sexual abuse charges

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt has been arrested in New York on sexual abuse charges.

Pitt was arrested May 2. Charges against him include two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, assault injury with a blunt object, and second-degree strangulation.

The charges stem from four alleged domestic disputes involving his ex-girlfriend that occurred between April 2020 and August 2021, according to the New York Post.

Pitt pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. He was released after posting $15,000 bail, the Post reported. He’s slated to appear in court June 17.

In the four separate incidents, Pitt allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked his ex-girlfriend with a cement block and chunk of wood at his Brooklyn home, according to records obtained by the Post. He then allegedly strangled her in August 2021.

Attorney Jason Goldman told The Independent: “Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual. In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, at a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual and voluntary relationship. This case will be dismissed."

Pitt was previously arrested in 2022 and hit with assault and petty larceny charges for allegedly hitting a man and taking his cell phone.

He was reportedly hospitalized later that year after throwing items at people from the roof of a building, according to the Post.

In addition to his work on Boardwalk Empire, Pitt is known for playing Henry Parker on 15 episodes of Dawson’s Creek between 1999 and 2000.

His film credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Dreamers, and Last Days. He also appeared in Ghost in the Shell opposite Scarlett Johansson.

In 2023, Pitt starred in several films, including Asphalt City, Reptile and Day of the Fight.

Pitt is also slated to appear in three upcoming projects, including the true crime dramaYou Can't Win, adapted from outlaw Jack Black’s 1926 memoir. Pitt will star as Black.