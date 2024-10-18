Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dave Bautista has mocked Donald Trump’s “tough guy” pose, calling the presidential candidate “a weak, tubby toddler.”

Bautista, 55, rose to fame as a WWE wrestler before building a career as an action star in movies including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the James Bond film Spectre and both instalments of Dune.

On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, late-night host Kimmel quoted a recent New York Times poll that found Trump is leading rival candidate Kamala Harris by 17 points among male voters. “But is he the strong, alpha man these men believe him to be?” asked Kimmel. “Not according to one of the toughest guys I know, he isn’t.”

Bautista then presented a short segment while working out in a gym. “A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy,” said the former wrestler. “He’s not.”

The Dune star went on to point out several of Trump’s frailties, including the fact that “he wears more makeup than Dolly Parton,” had “his daddy pay a doctor to say his widdle feet hurt so he could dodge the draft” and has a gut that looks like “a garbage bag full of buttermilk.”

Bautista went on to mock Trump for selling “imaginary baseball cards pretending to be a cowboy fireman” when in fact “the guy is barely strong enough to hold an umbrella.”

Dave Bautista (left) has torn into Donald Trump ( Getty )

Bautista concluded the segment by listing various things that Trump is afraid of, including “rain,” “dogs,” and “Meryl f***ing Streep,” before adding: “Mostly he’s terrified that real, red-blooded American men will find out that he’s a weak, tubby toddler.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Kimmel roasted Trump for declaring himself to be the “father of IVF” during an all-female town hall on Fox News.

During the Cumming, Georgia, town hall, with moderator Harris Faulkner, which aired on Wednesday, Trump labeled Alabama Senator Katie Britt “a fantastically attractive person,” before telling the crowd: “I’m the father of IVF.”

The GOP presidential candidate’s campaign later said he was joking.

“So they loaded in the women, about 100 women – this is the first time Grover Cleveland has been around this many women since they started padlocking the doors at Miss Teen USA – and it was quite an interview, very well done,” Kimmel quipped.

He continued: “They got to the hot button subject of IVF. Now the Supreme Court caved to the far-right on abortion, many believe, rightly, that IVF is next on the list.”

While Trump claims to support the fertility treatment, Democrats warn that the overturning of Roe v Wade and rollback of abortion rights could pave the way for Republicans to take aim at IVF access next.

“Now that [Trump] learned what IVF is – which I’m still not sure he does – he wants to pretend he’s not just a big proponent of IVF, he wants people to know he’s the biggest proponent of IVF,” Kimmel continued.

“Now he’s claiming to be the father of IVF, which has been happening since 1978,” the host added, noting the date the first child was conceived using the fertility treatment.

Kimmel then threw a jab at Trump’s parenting. “This guy won’t even admit he’s the father of Eric – he’s the father of IVF,” he teased. “Maybe it’s short for Ivanka in his brain.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also mocked Trump’s self-prescribed title calling it “quite bizarre.”