Why Cynthia Erivo skipped the Golden Globes despite being nominated for Best Actor

Cynthia Erivo’s busy schedule prevented her from being able to attend the 2026 Golden Globes, despite being nominated in a major category.

Nominated for her work as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, Erivo, 39, is currently in rehearsals for a one-woman production of Dracula that will open on London’s West End in a matter of weeks, preventing her from being able to attend the Globes.

Erivo is playing all 23 characters in the production, including the titular Dracula. Directed by Kip Williams, the show begins performances February 4 and will run until May 31.

Variety first reported January 6 that Erivo would miss the ceremony.

Erivo made history with the Globes nomination, becoming the first Black woman to be nominated twice in the lead female actor in a film (musical or comedy) category. She was nominated last year for Wicked: Part I.

open image in gallery Cynthia Erivo, seen here arriving for the European premiere of ‘Wicked: For Good,’ missed the 2026 Golden Globes ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery Erivo’s ‘Wicked’ co-star Ariana Grande was present at the Sunday night ceremony ( Getty )

When Globes nominations were announced in December, Erivo told Variety: “I hope there are many more to come, not just for me, but for other Black women. I hope it’s just the beginning.”

Despite her Globes nomination, Erivo was snubbed when the nominees for the Actor Awards (formerly known as the SAG Awards) were announced last week. She had been nominated for the award last year for her turn in the first Wicked, but was absent from this year’s list of nominees.

The film’s director, John M Chu, was also absent from the nominees at the Directors Guild of America Awards.

Ariana Grande, who was nominated for both a Golden Globe and for an Actor Award this year for her supporting turn as Glinda, was asked about the omissions in a new interview with Variety.

“There aren’t enough flowers on this earth for Jon M. Chu,” she said. “He’s an extraordinary human being and director, This film will be watched for decades to come. He set out to move people, to challenge them, to make them better allies and better humans and he succeeded.

“The impact of his work and Cynthia’s Elphaba is undeniable,” she continued. “Cynthia’s performance is the most truthful, vulnerable and fierce Elphaba we’ve seen, and it will be referenced and adored for generations.

“That can’t be taken away.”

The actor and pop star went on to insist that her snubbed collaborated deserved “flowers” despite the lack of recognition by the awards bodies.

“That’s why I say every good thing that happens to me belongs to them, too,” she added. “None of this exists in isolation. We informed each other every single day. Of course, it’s hard – they deserve all the flowers this world can grow.”

Wicked: For Good was nominated for five trophies at the Golden Globes, but failed to capture a single award.