Independent
Voices
Best
TV

Golden Globes 2026: Most daring looks on the red carpet

‘Nobody Wants This’ star Justine Lupe and ‘Abbott Elementary’ standout Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those who turned up in bold looks

The Golden Globes are back to kick off 2026 awards season, complete with dazzlingly dressed celebrities — and others who missed the mark.

Nikki Glaser returns to host the ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton, after making history last year as the first woman to run the Globes stage solo.

From Nick Jonas to Alicia Silverstone, some of Hollywood’s biggest names have already walked the red carpet. And while most of them turned heads for the right reasons, others opted for slightly more risqué looks.

From see-through gowns to odd sequin details, some celebrities made bold choices ahead of the big ceremony.

Here are some of the most daring looks from the 2026 Golden Globes:

Justine Lupe

Lupe bared it all in a see-through Armani Privé gown adorned with fringe that matched her skin tone
Lupe bared it all in a see-through Armani Privé gown adorned with fringe that matched her skin tone (AFP via Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Lee Ralph appeared in a brown strapless Harbison Studio gown adorned with black trim, but the gold sequin trail running down the middle of the gown looked like an awkward zipper
Lee Ralph appeared in a brown strapless Harbison Studio gown adorned with black trim, but the gold sequin trail running down the middle of the gown looked like an awkward zipper (Getty Images)

Brittany Snow

Snow's look — a plain white strapless Danielle Frankel gown — lacked excitement. Its structured bottom was reminiscent of a tablecloth
Snow's look — a plain white strapless Danielle Frankel gown — lacked excitement. Its structured bottom was reminiscent of a tablecloth (AFP via Getty Images)

Ginnifer Goodwin

Goodwin wore a black Armani Privé gown adorned with pearls and a matching black trim that left much to be desired
Goodwin wore a black Armani Privé gown adorned with pearls and a matching black trim that left much to be desired (AFP via Getty Images)

Audrey Nuna

The singer took a risk wearing a Thom Browne ensemble with a black cape and a large white bow at both the top of the outfit and tied around her ankles, which did not fully land as intended
The singer took a risk wearing a Thom Browne ensemble with a black cape and a large white bow at both the top of the outfit and tied around her ankles, which did not fully land as intended (Getty Images)

Natsha Rothwell

Rothwell wore a rouged V-neck white gown that sparked confusion over whether or not the bottom of the dress was wrinkled
Rothwell wore a rouged V-neck white gown that sparked confusion over whether or not the bottom of the dress was wrinkled (Getty Images)

Glen Powell

While Powell attempted to spice up a classic tuxedo with a blue velvet jacket, his accessories distracted from the look with tinted glasses and his hair styled with a middle part
While Powell attempted to spice up a classic tuxedo with a blue velvet jacket, his accessories distracted from the look with tinted glasses and his hair styled with a middle part (Getty)

Jennifer Gardner

Garner’s ensemble was a sparkly black Cong Tri gown, which needed more shape in the waist
Garner’s ensemble was a sparkly black Cong Tri gown, which needed more shape in the waist (Getty Images)

