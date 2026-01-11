Golden Globes 2026 live updates: One Battle After Another and Adolescence vying for glory
Nikki Glaser returns to host the star-studded event with actors Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence among the nominees
The Champagne is on ice and Hollywood is once again ready to kick off awards season with the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills tonight.
Last year’s ceremony delivered plenty of headline moments: Demi Moore finally got her flowers, The Bear tore through the television categories, and comedian Nikki Glaser made history as the first woman to host the Globes solo.
Glaser returns as host Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel with A-listers like Timothée Chalamet (and Kylie Jenner), Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, and Jennifer Lawrence set to walk the red carpet.
In the film categories, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Leonardo DiCaprio caper One Battle After Another dominated the nominations, but will have to beat out stiff competition from Chloé Zhao’s take on Hamnet, Josh Safdie’s ping pong movie Marty Supreme and Ryan Coogler’s blood-soaked Sinners.
Meanwhile, Adolescence is the plucky British underdog in the TV categories, looking to repeat Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer success from last year.
Follow along below for all the live updates from the red carpet and the ceremony.
Who is nominated this year?
In the film categories, Paul Thomas Anderson's Leonardo DiCaprio caper One Battle After Another dominated the nominations, with Chloé Zhao's story of love and loss Hamnet, Joachim Trier's family drama Sentimental Value and Josh Safdie's ping pong movie Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet, also in the mix.
TV shows that landed a nod included Netflix drama Adolescence, the British show about a young boy accused of killing a classmate that got the whole world talking, and Hollywood comedy The Studio.
This year also saw the introduction of a podcast category, with the nominees coming from the list of the 25 most-listened to podcasts, including Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, and SmartLess.
Read the full list of nominations below:
Golden Globes 2026: Full list of nominees
