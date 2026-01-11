Golden Globes 2026: Best dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.
Your support makes all the difference. Read more
The
2026 Golden Globes are officially in full swing, marking the start of awards season, as celebrities arrive on the red carpet in show-stopping looks crafted by luxury designers for the occasion.
The 83rd annual ceremony will be taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, starting at 8 p.m. ET, with comedian
Nikki Glaser returning as host for a second consecutive year. Leading the film nominations is One Battle After Another with nine nods, including acting nominations for Leonardo DiCaprio and Chase Infiniti, and a directing nomination for Paul Thomas Anderson. Meanwhile, The White Lotus leads TV nominees with six nods, followed by Adolescence, with five nods.
Stars have shown up to walk the red carpet clad in classic colors and embracing the latest fashion trends (sheer dresses, anyone?) ahead of the ceremony.
Here are some of the best-dressed stars on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.
Lisa open image in gallery Blackpink member Lisa looked classy and chic in a trendy sheer black Jacquemus gown, with a matching skirt and bandeau underneath. She also opted for a silver, beaded choker necklace (Getty Images) Keltie Knight open image in gallery TV host Keltie Knight is an elegant lady in red, wearing a strapless gown with a floor-length train by Aleen Sabbagh. She paired the look with a classic red lipstick and silver earrings and had her hair in a low ponytail (Getty Images) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas open image in gallery Singer Nick Jonas looked timeless in a classic black tuxedo and matching bowtie. He posed next to his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who wore a stunning navy blue dress with a ruffled skirt and a diamond choker necklace (Getty Images) Alicia Silverstone open image in gallery ‘Clueless’ alum Alicia Silverstone is another vision in red, wearing a chic strapless gown that had a corset top and plunging neckline. For accessories, she chose a diamond statement necklace, silver bracelets and earrings (AFP via Getty Images) Olandria Carthen open image in gallery ‘Love Island USA’ star Olandria Carthen stood out on the red carpet in a satin green strapless gown with a plunging neckline by Christian Siriano. She complemented the look, which featured a ruffled skirt, with a diamond statement necklace (AFP via Getty Images) Lisa Ann Walter open image in gallery ‘Abbott Elementary’ star Lisa Ann Walter wore a classic black and white, off-the-shoulder gown by Greta Constantine. She wore her hair in an updo and opted for subtle pops of color with her green earrings and red lipstick (AFP via Getty Images) Chase Sui Wonders open image in gallery Chase Sui Wonders turned heads in a bright green strapless gown, paired with a silver and gold statement necklace. She wore a subtle pink lipstick and had her hair in an updo (Getty Images) open image in gallery Wonders took a moment on the red carpet to turn around and show off her dress’s stunning bow (Getty Images) Hudson Williams open image in gallery ‘Heated Rivalry’ star Hudson Williams wore a simple but timeless ensemble: a white satin shirt (with many buttons undone) and matching jacket with black pants. He paired the look with small silver hoop earrings and a gold necklace (Getty Images) Snoop Dogg open image in gallery Snoop Dogg wanted more than just an evening tuxedo, opting for a black jacket with a red stripe and golden buttons, and matching pants. He completed the all-black ensemble with sunglasses and a tie (AFP via Getty Images) Ayo Edebiri open image in gallery Actor Ayo Edebiri embraced old Hollywood glamor with a black off-the-shoulder gown and bob hairstyle. She enhanced the dark look with nude lipstick and a green ring (Getty Images) Selena Gomez open image in gallery Selena Gomez stole the show in a black Chanel gown with white feathers and her black hair in a bob. She also opted for dark red lipstick and diamond earrings (AFP via Getty Images) Nikki Glaser open image in gallery Golden Globes host Nikki Glasser looked stunning in a bubblegum pink satin, ruffled gown by Zuhair Murad. She paired the look with silver diamond earrings and a classic light pink lip (Getty Images)
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks