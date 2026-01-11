Live: Golden Globes 2026 - glitz and glamor from the red carpet

The Champagne is on ice and Hollywood is once again ready to kick off awards season with the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills tonight.

Nikki Glaser returns as host Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel with A-listers like Timothée Chalamet (and Kylie Jenner), Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, and Jennifer Lawrence set to walk the red carpet.

In the film categories, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Leonardo DiCaprio caper One Battle After Another dominated the nominations, but will have to beat out stiff competition from Chloé Zhao’s take on Hamnet, Josh Safdie’s ping pong movie Marty Supreme and Ryan Coogler’s blood-soaked Sinners.

Meanwhile, Adolescence is the plucky British underdog in the TV categories, looking to repeat Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer success from last year.