Golden Globes 2026 live updates: Stars arrive on the red carpet for ‘Hollywood’s party of the year’
Nikki Glaser returns to host the star-studded event with actors Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence among the nominees
The Champagne is on ice and the stars are once again ready to kick off awards season with the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills tonight.
Known as “Hollywood’s party of the year,” last year’s ceremony delivered plenty of celebratory moments: Demi Moore finally got her flowers, The Bear tore through the television categories, and comedian Nikki Glaser made history as the first woman to host the Globes solo.
Glaser returns as host Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel with A-listers like Timothée Chalamet (and Kylie Jenner), Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, and Jennifer Lawrence walking the red carpet.
In the film categories, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Leonardo DiCaprio caper One Battle After Another dominated the nominations, but will have to beat out stiff competition from Chloé Zhao’s take on Hamnet, Josh Safdie’s ping pong movie Marty Supreme and Ryan Coogler’s blood-soaked Sinners.
Meanwhile, Adolescence is the plucky British underdog in the TV categories, looking to repeat Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer success from last year.
Follow along below for all the live updates from the red carpet and the ceremony.
The most daring looks on the red carpet
From Nick Jonas to Alicia Silverstone, some of Hollywood’s biggest names have already walked the red carpet.
While many turned heads for all the right reasons, others embraced bolder, more risqué looks.
From sheer gowns to unexpected sequin details, several stars made daring fashion choices ahead of the ceremony.
Here are some of the most daring looks from the 2026 Golden Globes.
The best looks on the red carpet
Stars have arrived on the red carpet in classic hues while embracing the season’s biggest trends — sheer dresses included — ahead of the ceremony.
Here are some of the best-dressed stars on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.
How to watch this year's ceremony
The Golden Globes kick off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS while streaming live for Paramount+ subscribers. E!’s red carpet coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.
Last year's ceremony attracted approximately 10 million viewers, maintaining steady figures, and remains one of the most-watched awards shows after the Oscars and the Grammys.
The full list of winners — updating live
The ceremony is now just hours away.
The Independent will be updating the full list of winners as we get them. Follow along here:
Derek Hough shows off on the red carpet
Emmy-winning choreographer Derek Hough showed off some dance moves on the red carpeted steps of the 83rd Golden Globes.
The Dancing with the Stars judge recently became a first-time dad to his daughter Everly.
'Nobody Wants This' actor takes the red carpet
Stars are beginning to file onto the red carpet of the 2026 Golden Globes, including Nobody Wants This actor Justine Lupe.
Nobody Wants This is nominated for three Golden Globes tonight.
Why Josh Allen isn't at the Golden Globes
Hailee Steinfeld is set to present at tonight’s Golden Globes, but her husband Josh Allen will not be in attendance.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback will be opening the playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the NFL Wild Card Round tonight, meaning he will not make it to Los Angeles to support his wife.
Steinfeld starred in Sinners, which is up for seven awards tonight.
Bobby Cannavale won't join Rose Byrne tonight
Rose Byrne revealed last week on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show that her husband, Bobby Cannavale, will not be joining her at the Golden Globes tonight because he is shopping for a new pet for their family.
“You know what, Bobby can't come, which is such a bummer,” Byrne told Fallon. “He's going to a reptile expo in New Jersey.”
She told the late night host that she, Cannavale, and their two sons are on the hunt to buy a bearded dragon.
“And this expo is the place where everyone goes, and it's the place to go, and it was on the same day,” Byrne explained.
“And it would just be such a parent fail so we're doing it. I'm on board for the dragon, it's going to be great. He's doing God's work.”
Nikki Glaser promises to go after A-listers
Nikki Glaser, who is known for her witty celebrity roasts on Comedy Central, has vowed to go after celebrities during her second time hosting — and she specifically called out Leonardo DiCaprio ahead of the ceremony.
“Leo, yeah, Leo. We’re going to hit Leo,” Glaser told the Associated Press.
“The icebergs are coming. Watch out.”
DiCaprio is nominated tonight for his performance in One Battle After Another.
