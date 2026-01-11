Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Golden Globes 2026 live updates: Stars arrive on the red carpet for ‘Hollywood’s party of the year’

Nikki Glaser returns to host the star-studded event with actors Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence among the nominees

The Champagne is on ice and the stars are once again ready to kick off awards season with the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills tonight.

Known as “Hollywood’s party of the year,” last year’s ceremony delivered plenty of celebratory moments: Demi Moore finally got her flowers, The Bear tore through the television categories, and comedian Nikki Glaser made history as the first woman to host the Globes solo.

Glaser returns as host Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel with A-listers like Timothée Chalamet (and Kylie Jenner), Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, and Jennifer Lawrence walking the red carpet.

In the film categories, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Leonardo DiCaprio caper One Battle After Another dominated the nominations, but will have to beat out stiff competition from Chloé Zhao’s take on Hamnet, Josh Safdie’s ping pong movie Marty Supreme and Ryan Coogler’s blood-soaked Sinners.

Meanwhile, Adolescence is the plucky British underdog in the TV categories, looking to repeat Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer success from last year.

Follow along below for all the live updates from the red carpet and the ceremony.

The most daring looks on the red carpet

From Nick Jonas to Alicia Silverstone, some of Hollywood’s biggest names have already walked the red carpet.

While many turned heads for all the right reasons, others embraced bolder, more risqué looks.

From sheer gowns to unexpected sequin details, several stars made daring fashion choices ahead of the ceremony.

Here are some of the most daring looks from the 2026 Golden Globes.

Golden Globes 2026: Most daring looks on the red carpet

‘Nobody Wants This’ star Justine Lupe and ‘Abbott Elementary’ standout Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those who turned up in bold looks
Tom Murray11 January 2026 23:10

The best looks on the red carpet

Stars have arrived on the red carpet in classic hues while embracing the season’s biggest trends — sheer dresses included — ahead of the ceremony.

Here are some of the best-dressed stars on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.

Golden Globes 2026: Best dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Blackpink star Lisa and actor Keltie Knight are early red carpet standouts
Tom Murray11 January 2026 23:05

How to watch this year's ceremony

The Golden Globes kick off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS while streaming live for Paramount+ subscribers. E!’s red carpet coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.

Last year's ceremony attracted approximately 10 million viewers, maintaining steady figures, and remains one of the most-watched awards shows after the Oscars and the Grammys.

Golden Globes 2026: Everything that you need to know

The Golden Globes kick off Hollywood’s awards season on Sunday with comedian Nikki Glaser hosting the event
Tom Murray11 January 2026 23:05

The full list of winners — updating live

The ceremony is now just hours away.

The Independent will be updating the full list of winners as we get them. Follow along here:

Golden Globes 2026 winners: Full list (updating live)

’Adolescence’ and ‘Marty Supreme’ are among this year’s nominees
Tom Murray11 January 2026 22:51

Derek Hough shows off on the red carpet

Emmy-winning choreographer Derek Hough showed off some dance moves on the red carpeted steps of the 83rd Golden Globes.

The Dancing with the Stars judge recently became a first-time dad to his daughter Everly.

Derek Hough jumping on the steps of the 83rd annual Golden Globes
Derek Hough jumping on the steps of the 83rd annual Golden Globes (AFP via Getty Images)
Carsen Holaday11 January 2026 22:30

'Nobody Wants This' actor takes the red carpet

Stars are beginning to file onto the red carpet of the 2026 Golden Globes, including Nobody Wants This actor Justine Lupe.

Nobody Wants This is nominated for three Golden Globes tonight.

Justine Lupe has arrived at the 2026 Golden Globes
Justine Lupe has arrived at the 2026 Golden Globes (Getty Images)
Carsen Holaday11 January 2026 22:17

Watch the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet livestream

Carsen Holaday11 January 2026 21:58

Why Josh Allen isn't at the Golden Globes

Hailee Steinfeld is set to present at tonight’s Golden Globes, but her husband Josh Allen will not be in attendance.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback will be opening the playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the NFL Wild Card Round tonight, meaning he will not make it to Los Angeles to support his wife.

Steinfeld starred in Sinners, which is up for seven awards tonight.

Carsen Holaday11 January 2026 21:38

Bobby Cannavale won't join Rose Byrne tonight

Rose Byrne revealed last week on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show that her husband, Bobby Cannavale, will not be joining her at the Golden Globes tonight because he is shopping for a new pet for their family.

“You know what, Bobby can't come, which is such a bummer,” Byrne told Fallon. “He's going to a reptile expo in New Jersey.”

She told the late night host that she, Cannavale, and their two sons are on the hunt to buy a bearded dragon.

“And this expo is the place where everyone goes, and it's the place to go, and it was on the same day,” Byrne explained.

“And it would just be such a parent fail so we're doing it. I'm on board for the dragon, it's going to be great. He's doing God's work.”

Byrne is nominated tonight for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Movie for her role in Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Carsen Holaday11 January 2026 21:13

Nikki Glaser promises to go after A-listers

Nikki Glaser, who is known for her witty celebrity roasts on Comedy Central, has vowed to go after celebrities during her second time hosting — and she specifically called out Leonardo DiCaprio ahead of the ceremony.

“Leo, yeah, Leo. We’re going to hit Leo,” Glaser told the Associated Press.

“The icebergs are coming. Watch out.”

DiCaprio is nominated tonight for his performance in One Battle After Another.

Carsen Holaday11 January 2026 20:30

