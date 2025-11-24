Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Corey Feldman has returned to the ballroom to rehearse for Tuesday’s Dancing with the Stars finale days after commenting on the show’s “behind-the-scenes drama.”

The Goonies actor was partnered with last season’s Mirrorball champion Jenna Johnson and was eliminated during week two alongside NBA star Baron Davis and his partner Britt Stewart. Feldman turned Sunday to Instagram to share a photo of preparations for the eliminated couples dance at the beginning of the show.

“OOH YEA BACK N THE GAME #LOVE !!!” Feldman captioned the post. “NOT REALLY, BUT BACK 4 A HOT SEC.”

He continued, gushing over his reunion with his former cast members, noting that he has a prediction regarding which of the final five couples he thinks will be declared the winner.

Feldman’s Instagram post came after he spoke about the “drama” on the show in a preview for an episode of the Gurvey’s Law radio show shared with the Daily Mail.

Feldman was one of the first contestants eliminated on season 34 of ‘DWTS’ ( Getty Images )

“There was a lot of stupidity in the mudslinging that went on behind the scenes,” Feldman claimed. “Actually there, everything was great. But the behind-the-scenes drama and BS that people throw around that show, I've never seen anything like it. It's the worst, like, most toxic.”

Following the Gremlins actor’s elimination, Johnson’s brother-in-law, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, told the Daily Mail how much Johnson struggled to work with him. When Feldman confronted his former partner about the report, she told him not to pay attention to Chmerkovskiy. Still, the comments appeared to affect Feldman.

“You start reading these things in the paper, like, ‘This person's mad at this person. These people aren't talking to each other.’ Or, ‘Are people working hard enough?’ ‘Corey Feldman destroyed the show. He destroyed the whole show because he was such an egomaniac, it's so difficult to work with,’” Feldman continued on the radio show.

However, he later clarified his comments made on the radio show with a statement made to People magazine, claiming he was speaking about the behind-the-scenes aspects of DWTS and not the show itself.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that my experience on Dancing with the Stars has been positive,” he told the publication. “Everyone associated with the show — from my fellow cast members to the pros, crew and production team — has treated me with nothing but kindness, support and respect.

“The issues I was referring to have nothing to do with the show itself,” he continued. “They relate to the outside commentary, rumors and individuals who are no longer directly involved with DWTS but still feel entitled to weigh in and create unnecessary drama.”

The Season 34 DWTS finale will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.