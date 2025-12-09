Claudia Winkleman beams after officially receiving her MBE from King Charles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claudia Winkleman, the acclaimed television presenter, was pictured beaming after officially receiving her MBE at Windsor Castle.

The 53-year-old was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours for her extensive contributions to broadcasting, an honour she shares with her Strictly Come Dancing co-host, Tess Daly.

For the investiture ceremony, Winkleman opted for an elegant ivory suit, complemented by a matching headband and a contrasting black shirt.

She was accompanied at the royal residence by her mother, the distinguished author and journalist Eve Pollard.

The honour comes shortly after Winkleman and Daly announced their departure from the BBC’s flagship dancing competition. Their final appearance together, marking the end of a partnership that began in 2014, will be in the upcoming Christmas special.

Beyond the ballroom, Winkleman is widely celebrated for fronting the hit reality game show, The Traitors.

open image in gallery Claudia Winkleman after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the King during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire ( Ben Birchall/PA )

The series, which saw its first UK iteration in 2022, is set to return on New Year’s Day, promising a new cohort of faithfuls attempting to unmask traitors in the Scottish Highlands.

Its success earned Winkleman a Bafta for best entertainment performance. The show recently concluded its first Celebrity spin-off, where comedian Alan Carr emerged victorious over historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed.

The Traitors has proven to be a significant cultural touchstone and a ratings triumph for the BBC, with its final episode drawing an average of 11.1 million viewers and peaking at 12 million. Winkleman’s career began in TV and radio, encompassing a range of BBC shows including Comic Relief and The Great British Sewing Bee, alongside various programmes on BBC Radio 2 until 2024.

Also attending the ceremony was Dame Penny Mordaunt, the former cabinet minister, who will officially receive her damehood for political and public service.

Her profile soared during the King’s coronation in 2023, where she played a pivotal role as Lord President of the Council.

open image in gallery Dame Penny Mordaunt after being made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by King Charles III ( AP )

The vital work of Alison Madgin, 60, and her daughter Carly Barrett, 34, was also recognised with MBEs for their services to the prevention of knife crime.

Their campaigning stems from a profound personal tragedy: Ms Madgin’s daughter, Samantha, was fatally stabbed at 18 in Wallsend in 2007, leaving a 68-day-old son.

They established Samantha’s Legacy in 2019, a community interest company delivering talks to young people across the North East, raising awareness about carrying knives.

Finally, Sir Jeremy Hunt, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, has formally received his knighthood for political and public service.

open image in gallery Sir Jeremy Hunt after being made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III ( Getty Images )

This honour was bestowed upon him, alongside former foreign secretary James Cleverly, as part of Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list.