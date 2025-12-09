Traitors host Claudia Winkleman to be honoured at Windsor Castle
Winkleman and her ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ co-host Tess Daly were both made MBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours
Television personality Claudia Winkleman is set to be officially recognised with an MBE at Windsor Castle today, among a diverse group of individuals receiving royal honours.
The popular presenter, 53, will be honoured for her services to broadcasting, an accolade she shares with Strictly Come Dancing co-host, Tess Daly.
The duo recently announced their departure from the BBC show, which they have fronted since 2014, with their final appearance scheduled for the Christmas special on 25 December.
Winkleman, however, is not stepping away from screens; she is poised to return to the Scottish Highlands to host The Traitors, confirmed by the BBC to air on New Year’s Day.
The first celebrity iteration of the show proved a cultural moment and ratings success, seeing comedian Alan Carr triumph over historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed.
Daly received her MBE last month and dedicated the prestigious accolade to her late father.
Reflecting on the significance of the award, Ms Daly stated: "This is probably the greatest honour of my career and it still feels quite surreal to be honest with you. I’ve been working in television for 25 years, and it’s a job I absolutely love to do."
She added that it was "a real privilege to be in a room of people who have made a difference in their communities, who have built incredible careers. It was a very inspiring environment."
Also attending the ceremony will be Dame Penny Mordaunt, the former cabinet minister, who will officially receive her damehood for political and public service.
Her profile soared during the King’s coronation in 2023, where she played a pivotal role as Lord President of the Council.
Dressed in a distinctive teal outfit, Dame Penny made history as the first woman to bear the Sword of State and present the Jewelled Sword of Offering to the King.
The vital work of Alison Madgin, 60, and her daughter Carly Barrett, 34, will also be recognised with MBEs for their services to the prevention of knife crime.
Their campaigning stems from a profound personal tragedy: Ms Madgin’s daughter, Samantha, was fatally stabbed at 18 in Wallsend in 2007, leaving a 68-day-old son.
They established Samantha’s Legacy in 2019, a community interest company delivering talks to young people across the North East, raising awareness about carrying knives.
Finally, Sir Jeremy Hunt, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, is set to formally receive his knighthood for political and public service. This honour was bestowed upon him, alongside former foreign secretary James Cleverly, as part of Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list.