Strictly’s Tess Daly describes being made an MBE as ‘greatest honour of my career’

Tess Daly, the co-host of Strictly Come Dancing, has described being appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) as the "greatest honour" of her extensive career, dedicating the prestigious accolade to her late father.

The 56-year-old broadcaster, recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours for her services to broadcasting, attended the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, accompanied by her husband, Vernon Kay.

During the event, Ms Daly engaged in conversation with the King, noting that His Majesty had put her "at ease" despite her initial nerves.

Reflecting on the significance of the award, Ms Daly stated: "This is probably the greatest honour of my career and it still feels quite surreal to be honest with you. I’ve been working in television for 25 years, and it’s a job I absolutely love to do."

She added that it was "a real privilege to be in a room of people who have made a difference in their communities, who have built incredible careers. It was a very inspiring environment."

Detailing her interaction with the monarch, she continued: "His Majesty put me at ease – I was quite nervous. We talked about the show and I know the Queen enjoys it. She sent me a letter of congratulations when I received the MBE, which meant the world."

open image in gallery Tess Daly is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles ( Jonathan Brady/PA )

The King also acknowledged her contributions to The King’s Trust, with Ms Daly remarking: "He thanked me for the work I have done for his charity as well – the King’s Trust. We talked about the funds that it’s raised and how many young people’s lives this has made a huge difference to and I’m very proud to be an ambassador of this charity."

Emphasising the profound impact of the day, Ms Daly concluded: "It’s just incredible to be welcomed into a royal residence by a member of the royal family, the King no less, and to have such an honour bestowed upon you is something that you don’t take lightly. I will never forget this day for the rest of my life. It’s for my family as much as it is for myself. If I could dedicate it to anyone, I would dedicate it to my late dad because he’d be so proud of his daughter meeting the King, in a castle."

The honour comes as Ms Daly and her Strictly co-host, Claudia Winkleman – who also received an MBE – announced their departure from the popular BBC One dancing competition after its forthcoming Christmas special. The duo has fronted the programme together since 2014.

open image in gallery Tess Daly after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire ( Andrew Matthews/PA )

Speaking about her decision to leave Strictly, Ms Daly shared: "I love the show, it’s wonderful and it’s just fantastic to have worked on it for as many years as I have. It’s been such a great opportunity to work with incredibly talented people. Obviously, for me, there’s no show like it. I will miss it but I’m quite looking forward to a lie-in on Saturday morning – and new ventures in the new year."

When questioned about her potential replacement, she responded: "I have no idea, it’s not up to me. I’ll be watching at home with Claudia – we’ll be watching the launcher together!"

Ms Daly’s broadcasting career began in 1999, hosting The Big Breakfast’s Find Me A Model competition on Channel 4.

She later presented Channel 5’s Back To Reality before achieving widespread fame as co-host of Strictly Come Dancing, initially alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth from 2004 to 2014.

Since then, she has presented the Saturday night show with Ms Winkleman, with the pair securing the entertainment programme gong at the Bafta TV Awards in 2024. Ms Daly is also recognised for her work on the annual charity appeal show BBC Children In Need, which she co-hosted with the late Sir Terry Wogan on multiple occasions.