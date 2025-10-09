Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Traitors host Claudia Winkleman said that she was “worried sick” after almost ruining series one of the hit BBC show.

An all-star spin-off of the twist-filled reality show debuted on Wednesday (8 October) as a cast of famous faces including Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Clare Balding and Jonathan Ross join the series.

Traitors fans will be more than familiar with the show’s stressful atmosphere, especially at the round table, where even the slightest glance or movement can be viewed as a form of deception.

It’s nerve-wracking for the contestants, but as Winkleman revealed during a special Q&A screening of the new celebrity edition, the tension can also get the better of her.

Speaking to journalist Scott Bryan, Winkleman said that it is “incredibly tense” when selecting who the traitors will be, while circling the show’s iconic roundtable.

“The mood automatically changes the minute you walk into that room and I’m so nervous that anybody might hear me,” she said, before revealing a potentially devastating mistake she almost made during the show’s debut.

open image in gallery Claudia Winkleman at the launch of ‘Celebrity Traitors’ at the Electric Cinema in London ( PA )

“In series one, Wilf was wearing a jacket and I was so worried it was going to make a noise that I was almost sick, which wouldn’t have worked on any level,” she joked. “And I know that would have ruined the entire game. So I try to do my best. You can tell how nervous I am by just how much white lipstick I’m wearing and how orange I am.”

Wilfred “Wilf” Webster was a traitor in the very first season of the reality show and made it all the way to the final episode before being banished by his fellow contestants.

In a dramatic ending, Wilf revealed that he was the final traitor in the game, meaning that the three surviving contestants Aaron, Hannah and Meryl, were joint winners.

open image in gallery Traitor Wilf on season one ( BBC )

The Traitors revolves around a large group of relative strangers who must complete tasks and spend time together in a Scottish castle. The three traitors, whose identities are kept secret, are tasked with killing off their fellow players without being caught, while the faithfuls must try and work out who the traitors are and banish them, before becoming a victim.

Now celebrities will try their hand and the popular reality show, which has already been adapted into series in the US, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Sweden.

The famous faces taking part are Stephen Fry, Kate Garraway, Alan Carr, Tom Daley, Joe Marler, Ruth Codd, Celia Imrie, Tameka Empson, Mark Bonnar, Paloma Faith, Charlotte Church, Cat Burns, Professor David Olusoga, Joe Wilkinson, Lucy Beaumont, Clare Balding, Jonathan Ross and Nick Mohammed and YouTuber Niko Omilana.