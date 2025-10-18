Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Channing Tatum looked bewildered when he misinterpreted a reference to Dianne Buswell’s pregnancy while appearing on The One Show.

The Roofman actor and Strictly Come Dancing professional – who is expecting her first child – were both guests on the BBC chat show when host Alex Jones offered “huge congratulations” to Buswell, saying that “there’s actually three of you dancing” on the competition.

Buswell smiled to her celebrity dance partner Stefan Dennis, saying, “There are three of us dancing.” Tatum, who was unaware of Buswell’s pregnancy, frowned and looked confused about what was being discussed.

Jones then interjected and told Tatum: “Dianne’s expecting a baby,” and the actor gasped admitted he had not understood what was happening.

He quipped that Strictly seemed different to the US equivalent Dancing with the Stars as he had assumed they were talking about the routines having three dancers.

Once he had overcome his surprise, Tatum congratulated Buswell and sighed: “Thank you for clearing that up.”

After laughing about the exchange, Buswell spoke about the “magic” of performing on the programme while pregnant, saying: “When I’m out there, I often think I’ve got a little bunny just dancing along with us. It’s really cool.”

The professional dancer, who won last year’s Strictly with comedian Chris McCausland, announced in September that she was expecting her first child with Joe Sugg, the YouTube star she met while partnered together on the BBC dancing show in 2018.

open image in gallery Channing Tatum on ‘The One Show’ ( BBC )

Buswell and her 2025 dance partner, Stefan Dennis, were unable to compete in last week’s programme after the Neighbours star experienced vertigo and was advised to rest by his doctor.

open image in gallery Channing Tatum on ‘The One Show’ ( BBC )

But earlier this week, Buswell was forced to deny the conspiracy theory claims online that it was actually her who was too ill to take part in the show, not Dennis.

She wrote in an Instagram post: “Just to clarify I’ve had lots of people messaging me thinking this is a cover up for me not being able to dance?!”

“Firstly, we wouldn’t lie, especially about someone being sick. And secondly, I am fine. Yes I am pregnant, but I’m also very capable and feeling good!”

open image in gallery Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell dancing together on ‘Strictly’ ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

She continued: “Thirdly, there are things in place if any pros were to get sick or injured.”

Last weekend saw the exit of television presenter Ross King from the series, who was the second contestant to be eliminated after Thomas Skinner left the show earlier this month.

Buswell and Dennis will return to Strictly tonight, where they will be dancing a Charleston to “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I. As per Strictly rules, Dennis was automatically granted a transfer to next week’s episode.