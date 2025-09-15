Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing stars have congratulated Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell after the couple announced they’re expecting their first child.

Sugg, 34, and Buswell, 36, met in 2018 when the YouTube star was a contestant on the BBC dance competition. The pair were partnered together and finished as runners-up of the series.

In a video shared to Instagram, Sugg and Buswell held up a stick-figure painting of them holding hands with a child. “Our little baby boy. We cannot wait to meet you,” they wrote in the caption.

The comment section of the post was quickly filled with congratulatory messages from friends and fans, as well as their Strictly Come Dancing co-stars.

Pro dancer Vito Coppola said: “This is Bellissimoooo. Cannot wait to meet him and I promise to be the best crazy Italian uncle. Congratulations guys I am so so sooo happy for you.”

Meanwhile, Stacey Dooley, who welcomed her daughter Minnie with her former Strictly dance partner Kevin Clifton in 2023 said: “YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES.”

Johannes Radebe, who joined the Strictly cast in 2018, added: “Congratulations darling, wonderful news,” while Buswell’s close friend Amy Dowden said she was “still screaming, dancing and celebrating”.

open image in gallery Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have announced they’re expecting their first child together ( Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg )

Celebrity contestants from this year’s series also congratulated the pair. Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson, who’s part of the incoming cohort, said: “This is so lovely guys. Congratulations.”

The baby news comes after Buswell, who won the 2024 Strictly series alongside Chris McCausland, revealed she’d put her plans to start a family on hold due to the demanding nature of her job.

“I would like to have children, 100 per cent. Joe and I love kids and that’s definitely something that we would absolutely love,” she told The Sun.

open image in gallery Buswell and Joe Sugg on 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2018 ( BBC/Guy Levy )

“My job is quite demanding and I love it so much. It is a tough one to balance out and think about. It would take a lot of thought but eventually one day we’ll get there…It will happen when it’s supposed to.”

Buswell joined the Strictly Come Dancing cast in 2017 and reached the final with Sugg in 2018 and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier in 2023 before winning with McCausland in 2024.

Sugg and the dancer confirmed their relationship not long after the show’s final in 2018. The YouTuber said: “I may not have won the glitter ball, but” I’ve won something a million times more special.”