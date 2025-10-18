Strictly Come Dancing live: Lewis Cope addresses accusations he’s professional dancer
All the updates from week four of the BBC competition
Strictly Come Dancing is back for its fourth live show of the 2025 series – and Lewis Cope is clearing up rumours about his dancing background.
After topping the leaderboard for Movie Week, the former Emmerdale star. who was a late stage replacement for this year’s run, has been accused of being a skilled dancer due to his past West End experience.
"It's strange to hear that I'm some kind of 'professional dancer'. It's been so long since I danced, and I never trained professionally,” the star told OK.
The actor will be hoping to receive high scores for his Foxtrot to Nat King Cole's “L-O-V-E” while Neighbours star Stefan Dennis will be performing a Charleston, having missed last week’s episode due to vertigo.
Entertainment reporter Ross King became the second star to be eliminated after a shock dance off with EastEnders’s Balvinder Sopal. King’s departure followed Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner, who said this week he wishes he’d never signed up to the competition.
Follow the latest updates below:
Hollywood star will be on ‘Strictly’ next weekend
Rachel Zegler is bringing her acclaimed West End performance to Strictly Come Dancing.
The BBC has confirmed that the actor, who recently concluded her run in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, will appear on the show next weekend for Icons Week.
It will be the first time she has performed on UK television screens.
Exclusive: Acclaimed West End star to perform showstopping role on Strictly
Thomas Skiner regrets saying yes to 'Strictly'
Reality TV star Thomas Skinner has revealed regret over taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.
The former Apprentice contestant was the first celebrity to be eliminated from this year’s edition of the BBC One dancing show, and Skinner has now admitted he “never fitted the bill”.
Thomas Skinner admits Strictly 'regret' in angry social media post
Lewis Cope ‘confused’ by claims he’s trained professional
Emmerdale star Lewis Cope is addressing claims he’s a professionally trained dancer after topping the leaderboard– and receiving the first 10 of the series.
“It’s strange to hear that I’m some kind of ‘professional dancer’. It’s been so long since I danced, and I never trained professionally,” the star told OK.
The actor previously revealed it’s been more than a decade since he last danced.
Who is dancing what during tonight’s episode?
There is no theme in the next episode – but see below for a sneak peek at what dances to expect:
- Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola – Couple’s Choice to “Golden” by HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters
- Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell – Charleston to “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I
- Karen Carney and Carlos Gu – Quickstep to “Marvellous Party” by Beverley Knight
- Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe – Rumba to “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman
- La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec – Cha-cha-cha to “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benetar
- Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin – Argentine Tango to “Angel of My Dream” by JADE
- Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon – Paso doble to “Diablo Rojo” by Rodrigo y Gabriela
- Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley – Couple’s Choice to a medley of soca songs from Trinidad and Tobago
- Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer – Rumba to “It Must Have Been Love” by Roxette
- Lewis Cope and Katya Jones – Foxtrot to “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole
- Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova – Salsa to “Maria” by Ricky Martin
- Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington – Samba to “La Isla Bonita” by Madonna
- George Clarke and Alexis Warr – Tango to “Viva la Vida” by Coldplay
Stefan Dennis returns to dancefloor after illness
Neighbours star Stefan Dennis will return to Striclty after a week off.
Just 24 hours before last weekend’s episode, the actor was forced to sit out of the show after suffering from vertigo.
