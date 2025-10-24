Celebrity Traitors contestants set unwanted record as more Faithfuls are banished

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Traitors continued on Thursday with the cast once again failing to find the Traitors and set a record for the most Faithfuls eliminated.

The latest episode started dramatically as a tense roundtable vote saw Line of Duty actor Mark Bonnar banished by fate after the group failed to decide between him and historian David Olusoga.

Shortly after this, the secret trio of Traitors, Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Cat Burns, decided to murder comedian Joe Wilkinson, who had started to raise strong suspicions of the Traitors' identities.

In a shocking conclusion, Sir Stephen Fry became arguably the biggest name banished from the game after receiving four votes during the roundtable.

“To be part of such a group is a privilege, honour and a deep delight and pleasure, thank you and no hard feelings I promise,” said the 68-year-old. “I am, of course, as I have told you all, a faithful.”

This means that after six episodes, 10 Faithfuls have either been banished or “murdered” without a single Traitor being successfully ousted.

Stephen Fry was the latest Faithful to be eliminated from the game

Statistically, this means the cast is the worst-performing set of contestants in the show’s history.

In 2022’s debut series, the contestants lost eight Faithfuls before finally discovering a Traitor.

In season two, which was won by Harry Clark, the group lost only four Faithfuls before a Traitor was unmasked.

Then, in season three, which aired earlier this year, the Faithfuls again only managed to lose four members of their clan before finding a Traitor.

With only three episodes left and just nine contestants remaining, the Faithfuls need to work together to oust either Ross, Carr or Burns.

However, Thursday’s episode ended on a cliffhanger with actor Nick Mohammed, comedian Lucy Beaumont and broadcaster Kate Garraway invited to meet host Claudia Winkleman back at the giant chessboard, in the dead of night, where one of them is to be murdered by the traitors during next week’s episode.

During the episode, suspicions turned on Mohammed, 45, after he admitted he had “deliberately sabotaged” the day’s mission after reasoning that his actions would likely help the Faithfuls and hinder the Traitors.

In a chessboard challenge, players had to correctly guess the answer to questions that had been put to the Traitors in order to win money for the charity prize pot.

Alan Carr stares at an imposing Traitor figure during the

The group was split into two, with Winkleman, 53, revealing the winning team would be saved from murder, meaning traitors would have to select their next murder victim from the faithfuls in the losing team.

Both teams got the first two questions right and rugby star Joe Marler and Mohammed who were put forward to answer the next question on behalf of their teams.

Mohammed turned to Marler and whispered, “I’ll let you win”, later explaining to the players that he thought there were more traitors in his own team.

The celebrities were asked who they thought was “the leader of the pack” and Mohammed put his gravestone chess piece on a square that said “Jonathan”, meaning Marler’s team won as he put his team’s piece on the correct square, which said “Stephen”.

The Celebrity Traitors continues next Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.