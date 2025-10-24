Stephen Fry says he has lost all faith in his judgement after Celebrity Traitors exit

Stephen Fry says he has lost all faith in his judgement after his exit from Celebrity Traitors.

Stephen was the fifth Faithful to be banished from this year’s series, while Jonathan Ross (an actual Traitor) managed to evade elimination on Thursday (23 October) despite arousing suspicion among his fellow contestants.

Appearing on Celebrity Traitors Uncloaked after his exit, the broadcaster confessed: “I’ve lost all faith in whatever judgment I thought I had.”

Host Ed Gamble then revealed the celebrities who are the real Traitors to a surprised Stephen, with him praising Jonathan Ross for “playing a blinder”.