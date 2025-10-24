Celebrity Traitors tease face-to-face ‘murder’ as three stars exit
- The latest episode of Celebrity Traitors saw two players banished and one killed, with a face-to-face “murder” teased for the next instalment.
- Actor Sir Stephen Fry and Scottish TV star Mark Bonnar were banished by the group after separate roundtable discussions, both confirming they were Faithfuls.
- Traitors Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, and Cat Burns decided to murder comedian Joe Wilkinson, who expressed curiosity about the Traitors' turret after his elimination.
- Comedian Nick Mohammed admitted to deliberately sabotaging a mission during the chessboard challenge, believing it would benefit the Faithfuls, which resulted in his team losing.
- The episode ended with Nick Mohammed, Lucy Beaumont, and Kate Garraway being invited to meet Claudia Winkleman, indicating one of them will be murdered by the Traitors next week.