Joe Marler and Nick Mohammed, who forged an unlikely friendship on The Celebrity Traitors, are set to reunite for a special Stand Up To Cancer edition of Celebrity Gogglebox.

The former England rugby player, 35, and comedian, 45, will offer their unique commentary on a selection of television programmes.

Their appearance on the Channel 4 special, airing this Friday, will see them rekindle a dynamic that famously culminated in Mohammed banishing Marler during The Celebrity Traitors final.

Despite their initial pact, Mohammed grew suspicious, leading to his friend's elimination.

Speaking about his latest TV appearance, Marler said: “When they told me I’d be doing Celebrity Gogglebox with Nick for Stand Up To Cancer, I felt it would be a great opportunity to finally stare him in the eye and ask why he gleefully betrayed me on national television.

“But honestly, I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. We had a mad old time on the Traitors, and somehow came out of it as actual mates… though I’ll be keeping one eye on him at all times, just in case.

“Supporting SU2C (Stand Up To Cancer) was a no-brainer – cancer affects everyone in some way, and if us two idiots watching telly can help raise money and awareness, then I’m all in.

“Plus, I love Gogglebox. It’s the only job where talking rubbish on the sofa counts as fundraising – and Nick can’t betray me, unless he’s going to try and backstab me with the remote.”

Former England rugby player Marler, 35, and comedian Mohammed, 45, will rekindle their onscreen friendship which they developed during the BBC reality gameshow ( BBC )

Mohammed added: “When Gogglebox asked if I’d do their Stand Up To Cancer special with Joe Marler, I thought, ‘great – finally an opportunity for him to apologise for making me believe he was a traitor’.

“Joe still texts me about it every 20 minutes, so sitting on a sofa together, unnaturally close, felt like the safest way to rebuild our trust.

“Supporting SU2C means a huge amount to both of us – cancer affects so many people, and if us nattering through the week’s telly can help raise money for research, then fantastic. And Gogglebox is the purest of joys, friends, food, comfy sofa, and not a chalkboard or Claudia in sight.”

The pair will join Oscar-winning actor Kieran Culkin, who will appear alongside his wife Jazz, and Pearl Harbour star Josh Hartnett, who will appear alongside his partner, St Trinian’s actress Tamsin Egerton.

One further celebrity pairing is expected to be announced in due course.

Last year’s special edition of the show where celebrities comment on the television programmes they are watching, featured England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, actress Miriam Margolyes and Adolescence star Stephen Graham.

Others to have taken part in Celebrity Gogglebox include Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder, radio presenter Nick Grimshaw and TV presenter Stacey Solomon.

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 which aims to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research, raising more than £113 million to date.

The show will air at 9pm on Channel 4 on Friday, 12 December.