Nick Mohammed finally reveals why he banished Joe Marler on Celebrity Traitors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Nick Mohammed has revealed the surprising reason behind his decision to banish former rugby player Joe Marler from The Celebrity Traitors.

Mohammed, 45, stated he voted for Marler, 35, due to a belief that Marler had orchestrated a dispute with TV presenter Jonathan Ross.

This move was a shock on the BBC reality gameshow, as Mohammed and Marler had formed a pact to unmask traitors Cat Burns and eventual winner Alan Carr.

Asked why he banished the former England international, on the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast, Mohammed said: “There are a few things, what you have to understand is it’s an absolute pressure cooker, and so your mind is slightly skewered anyway.

“So the big prefix to this is, I was completely wrong, as we all know, as the nation knows, because I knew obviously Jonathan was a traitor at that point, I was like, ‘oh, hang on, have you and Jonathan engineered this spat between the two of you?’.

Marler was left stunned when he was banished by Mohammed ( BBC )

“You two having a pop at each other, and you were quite instrumental in him going, but I sort of thought, well, yeah, but I sort of thought, well, maybe that’s because you two have almost agreed, he knew he was fighting the firing line, and he was like, why don’t you come for me stronger and it’ll take heat off you.

“And so I didn’t think that at the time when it happened, but then a few days after, a week after, (I thought) ‘oh, hang on that would be quite good’, and then everything becomes confirmation bias.”

Mohammed was later played an audio clip of Marler’s four-year-old daughter Pixie asking why he banished his father, to which he replied “aww”.

The show ended with Carr taking home all of the £87,500 prize money, which he donated to the children’s cancer charity Neuroblastoma UK.

The full interview can be viewed in the latest episode of the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast.