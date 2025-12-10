Two top Hollywood stars confirmed for Celebrity Gogglebox charity special
Kieran Culkin and Josh Hartnett will be joining the beloved Channel 4 show to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer
Oscar-winning actor Kieran Culkin and Hollywood star Josh Hartnett are among the first celebrities confirmed for a special edition of Celebrity Gogglebox, airing Friday, December 12, at 9pm on Channel 4, in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.
Culkin, best known for his roles in Holocaust film A Real Pain and as Roman Roy in hit series Succession, will watch alongside his wife Jazz, while Pearl Harbour star Hartnett will be paired with his partner, actress Tamsin Egerton. The popular programme sees celebrities offer candid reactions to the week's television, supporting vital cancer research.
Speaking about his involvement, Hartnett expressed his long-standing affection for the show. "Tamsin introduced me to Gogglebox many years ago and I’ve been a fan ever since.
"Having the chance to sit with her, share a few laughs and inevitably say something that embarrasses us both, all while helping raise awareness for the worthiest of charities, is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. "I’m incredibly excited to be a part of it, and to support Stand Up To Cancer."
Egerton, who is also an actor having starred in St Trinian's (2007). echoed his sentiments, recalling their lockdown viewing habits. "We first started watching Gogglebox during lockdown in 2020, I found it so comforting watching other families around the country watching TV with us.
"It’s such a great cross-section of the UK. Ever since then, Josh and I have tried to watch it together whenever we can. I can’t wait to snuggle up on the sofa with him for such an important cause as Stand Up To Cancer."
Two further celebrity pairings are expected to be announced for the line-up.
Past Stand Up To Cancer specials have featured stars such as England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Miriam Margolyes, and Stephen Graham.
Other Celebrity Gogglebox participants include Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder, radio personality Nick Grimshaw, and television presenter Stacey Solomon.
Stand Up To Cancer, a joint national fundraising campaign by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, aims to accelerate life-saving cancer research. It has raised over £113 million to date. The special broadcast offers an entertaining way to support a crucial cause.
