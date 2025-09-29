Kieran Culkin’s wife announces she’s pregnant with their third child after he begged for more in awards speeches
Actor first made headlines when he requested more children with his wife in 2024 Emmys acceptance speech
Kieran Culkin’s wish for a bigger family is coming true — he and his wife, Jazz Charton, are expecting their third child together.
The pair, who’ve been married since 2013 and already share two young children, subtly revealed the news Sunday at the opening night of Waiting for Godot on Broadway. In pictures from the event, the two posed together as Culkin proudly cradled Charton’s baby bump.
Charton, 37, further confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram the next day. “Saw Keanu Reeves on broadway and now I’m 9 months pregnant,” she wrote, quipping, “I made a deal with this baby to let me make it to this before labor, not sure what it wants in return but I’m CLEARLY a woman of my word.”
Her pregnancy announcement comes a year after Culkin, 42, publicly begged her for a third child in his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 2024 Emmys.
Thanking Charton for “sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids,” the Succession star slyly insisted, “I want more. You said ‘maybe’, if I win! I love you so much.”
Months later, when he picked up the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 ceremony, he recalled the aftermath of his earlier comments.
“After the show, we’re walking through a parking lot … and she goes, ‘Oh, God, I did say that!’” Culkin told the audience. “‘I guess I owe you a third kid.’ And I turned to her, and I said, ‘Really, I want four.’ And she turned to me – I swear to God, this happened just over a year ago — she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’”
“No pressure,” the former child actor added, looking at his wife in the crowd, “but let’s get cracking on those kids, what do ya say?”
Charton’s post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from fans, praising her for being a “woman of her word.”
“So that Oscar speech was real???” one asked, with a second joking: “Baby Oscar!”
“That’s exciting news and remembering your husband’s win when he announced he wanted another baby,” a third said, “great you will be parents again it’s the best!”
Culkin and Charton met in 2012 at a New York bar. They quietly tied the knot the next year on a road trip in Iowa. In 2019, they welcomed their first child, daughter Kinsey, followed by their son Wilder in 2021.
