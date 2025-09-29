Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kieran Culkin’s wish for a bigger family is coming true — he and his wife, Jazz Charton, are expecting their third child together.

The pair, who’ve been married since 2013 and already share two young children, subtly revealed the news Sunday at the opening night of Waiting for Godot on Broadway. In pictures from the event, the two posed together as Culkin proudly cradled Charton’s baby bump.

Charton, 37, further confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram the next day. “Saw Keanu Reeves on broadway and now I’m 9 months pregnant,” she wrote, quipping, “I made a deal with this baby to let me make it to this before labor, not sure what it wants in return but I’m CLEARLY a woman of my word.”

Her pregnancy announcement comes a year after Culkin, 42, publicly begged her for a third child in his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 2024 Emmys.

Thanking Charton for “sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids,” the Succession star slyly insisted, “I want more. You said ‘maybe’, if I win! I love you so much.”

Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz Charton are expecting their third child together ( Getty Images )

Months later, when he picked up the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 ceremony, he recalled the aftermath of his earlier comments.

“After the show, we’re walking through a parking lot … and she goes, ‘Oh, God, I did say that!’” Culkin told the audience. “‘I guess I owe you a third kid.’ And I turned to her, and I said, ‘Really, I want four.’ And she turned to me – I swear to God, this happened just over a year ago — she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’”

“No pressure,” the former child actor added, looking at his wife in the crowd, “but let’s get cracking on those kids, what do ya say?”

Charton’s post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from fans, praising her for being a “woman of her word.”

“So that Oscar speech was real???” one asked, with a second joking: “Baby Oscar!”

“That’s exciting news and remembering your husband’s win when he announced he wanted another baby,” a third said, “great you will be parents again it’s the best!”

Culkin and Charton met in 2012 at a New York bar. They quietly tied the knot the next year on a road trip in Iowa. In 2019, they welcomed their first child, daughter Kinsey, followed by their son Wilder in 2021.