Rylan Clark has revealed he asked Celebrity Gogglebox editors to cut out potentially “career-ending” comments from his appearances with his mum, Linda.

The presenter, 36, who rose to fame after appearing on The X Factor in 2012, has been making appearances on the celebrity edition of the Channel 4 programme alongside his mother, 72, since 2019.

The pair often share banter and tease each other as they are filmed reacting to the previous week’s television in their living room.

During a recent appearance on This Morning, Clark and his mother revealed that they often beg editors to leave out their more risqué remarks.

Linda said of her son: “When he mucks about, I go, ‘Please don’t put that bit in.’”

Rylan added: “We’re lucky that the editors clearly like us, because the stuff they’ve had to cut out is career-ending…‘We’re like, ‘Yeah, can we not use that, please.’”

“[I say] ‘Don’t you dare say what I just said,’” Linda added.

During their time on the show, audiences have particularly enjoyed Linda observing some of the more raunchy material while a mortified Rylan looks on.

Rylan Clark on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ with his mum, Linda ( Channel 4 )

One incident happened during a 2020 edition of the programme, when the pair watched the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct. When police detective Nick (Michael Douglas) inspected a crime scene in the film, Linda misheard one particularly crude line, which left Rylan in stitches.

As they inspected a crime scene, Andrew (Bruce Young) informed Detective Nick (Michael Douglas) and Gus (George Dzundza) that “there are c** stains all over the sheets”. Rylan was in fits of laughter as Linda asked him: “Gum stains? Did he say gum stains?”

He replied: “No! Shut up! Not gum…”

In 2020, Rylan hit out at trolls who criticised him for being too harsh on his mother on the show.

During one episode, Linda accidentally pronounced “chicken sushi” as “chicken suchet”, and Rylan endlessly teased her for it.

Responding to the backlash, Rylan wrote on X/Twitter: “For anyone saying I'm horrible to mum please get a sense of humour, she got her sushi… Also built her a house, whatever she asks for, and a new hedge trimmer this week… she’s good. Look after your mums, and also have a laugh with them x until next year x.”

The pair are returning for a seventh season of the Channel 4 programme, alongside former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani, Martin Kemp and his son Roman, Inbetweeners actor James Buckley and his wife Clair, and Black Grape musicians Shaun Ryder and Bez.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.