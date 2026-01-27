Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Channel 4 is set to air a new documentary, Beckham: Family At War – Untold, which will delve into the recent public fallout between Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his parents, Sir David and Victoria Beckham.

The one-off film follows the eldest Beckham child's six-page Instagram story last week, where he made several accusations against his celebrity parents.

The aspiring chef claimed they prioritise "Brand Beckham" over all else and confirmed a long-speculated family feud, stating he did not want to "reconcile" with his family.

In the "explosive" statement, shared on 19 January, Brooklyn further alleged his parents control press narratives and tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. He also claimed she was not invited to his father’s 50th birthday party.

The documentary will examine how this dispute became a widespread global story, analysing the internet’s response and featuring insights from public relations and entertainment industry experts.

The following day, his father Sir David appeared to respond to the statement and told US outlet CNBC’s Squawk Box that parents must let their children “make mistakes” on social media.

The aspiring chef also said that he did not want to 'reconcile' with his family, confirming for the first time a family feud after years of speculation

He continued: “It can be dangerous, but what I’ve found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it (social media) for the right reasons.

“I’ve tried to do the same with my children to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn.”

Brooklyn had also alleged that Lady Beckham “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola at their wedding and danced “inappropriately on me” in front of their guests, adding that he had never felt “more uncomfortable or humiliated” in his life.

Since the statement was made, DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the three-day wedding, said in an interview on ITV’s This Morning that Nicola was in tears at her wedding after Lady Beckham had the first dance with her husband.

Brooklyn Beckham's parents, also known as Posh and Becks, have two other sons, Cruz and Romeo, and daughter Harper.

He said US singer Marc Anthony was on stage when he asked for “the most beautiful woman in the room” to come to the stage, and guests believed it was for Nicola’s first dance with Brooklyn.

Instead, Lady Beckham is said to have been called to the stage by Anthony and asked to dance with her son, prompting Nicola to leave the room crying.

Brooklyn’s parents, also known as Posh and Becks, have two other sons, Cruz and Romeo, and daughter Harper.

Beckham: Family At War – Untold will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday January 28.