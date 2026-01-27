Beckham family feud to be explored in new Channel 4 documentary
The aspiring chef also said that he did not want to ‘reconcile’ with his family
Channel 4 is set to air a new documentary, Beckham: Family At War – Untold, which will delve into the recent public fallout between Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his parents, Sir David and Victoria Beckham.
The one-off film follows the eldest Beckham child's six-page Instagram story last week, where he made several accusations against his celebrity parents.
The aspiring chef claimed they prioritise "Brand Beckham" over all else and confirmed a long-speculated family feud, stating he did not want to "reconcile" with his family.
In the "explosive" statement, shared on 19 January, Brooklyn further alleged his parents control press narratives and tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. He also claimed she was not invited to his father’s 50th birthday party.
The documentary will examine how this dispute became a widespread global story, analysing the internet’s response and featuring insights from public relations and entertainment industry experts.
The following day, his father Sir David appeared to respond to the statement and told US outlet CNBC’s Squawk Box that parents must let their children “make mistakes” on social media.
He continued: “It can be dangerous, but what I’ve found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it (social media) for the right reasons.
“I’ve tried to do the same with my children to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn.”
Brooklyn had also alleged that Lady Beckham “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola at their wedding and danced “inappropriately on me” in front of their guests, adding that he had never felt “more uncomfortable or humiliated” in his life.
Since the statement was made, DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the three-day wedding, said in an interview on ITV’s This Morning that Nicola was in tears at her wedding after Lady Beckham had the first dance with her husband.
He said US singer Marc Anthony was on stage when he asked for “the most beautiful woman in the room” to come to the stage, and guests believed it was for Nicola’s first dance with Brooklyn.
Instead, Lady Beckham is said to have been called to the stage by Anthony and asked to dance with her son, prompting Nicola to leave the room crying.
Brooklyn’s parents, also known as Posh and Becks, have two other sons, Cruz and Romeo, and daughter Harper.
Beckham: Family At War – Untold will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday January 28.
