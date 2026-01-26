Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David and Victoria Beckham were joined at a fashion event in Paris today by three of their four children, a week after their son Brooklyn went public with a bombshell statement about their estranged relationship.

Brooklyn’s siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper, appeared alongside their parents at Haute Couture Fashion Week.

At a subsequent event at the French Ministry of Culture, Victoria Beckham was made a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters for her work as a fashion designer.

Last week, 26-year-old Brooklyn declared that he has no wish to reconcile with the family, and said that he is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life.

He went on to claim that his parents had tried “endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife, the billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham.

He accused his mother Victoria of cancelling the making of his wife’s wedding dress “in the eleventh hour” and of hijacking their first dance together.

open image in gallery David and Victoria Beckham leaving a ceremony at the Ministry of Culture in Paris on January 26, 2026, a week after their son Brooklyn's bombshell public statement ( Sebastien Dupuy/AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Cruz Beckham with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel leaving the French Ministry of Culture after attending a ceremony honoring his mother Victoria, a week after his brother Brooklyn's public statement about their family feud ( Sebastien Dupuy/AFP via Getty Images )

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” wrote Brooklyn.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

DJ Fat Tony, who was at the wedding, has agreed with Brooklyn’s claim that Victoria’s behaviour was “inappropriate”, solely due to “the timing”.

He said that singer Mark Anthony called Victoria to the stage in place of Peltz and called the former Spice Girl “the most beautiful woman in the room”, which “devastated” Brooklyn and sent Peltz out of the room in tears.

In his first public response to his son’s statement, David Beckham told CNBC's Squawk Box that “you have to let your children make mistakes” while speaking about the power of social media.

"They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn,” said David Beckham. “That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."

Opinions have been split on the family drama, with several commentators speaking out to back the parents. Comedian Katherine Ryan said Brooklyn should “grow up”, while Jimmy Carr described him as an “entitled nepo baby.”

“He claims he’s not just a nepo baby, he’s a chef,” Carr quipped. “I think he’s so entitled he’s mixed up being a chef with making his own dinner. He probably brushes his teeth and thinks, ‘I’m actually a f***ing brilliant dentist.’”