David and Victoria Beckham put on united front with all but one of their children amid Brooklyn feud
The Beckhams were joined by Romeo, Cruz and Harper during an appearance at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris
David and Victoria Beckham were joined at a fashion event in Paris today by three of their four children, a week after their son Brooklyn went public with a bombshell statement about their estranged relationship.
Brooklyn’s siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper, appeared alongside their parents at Haute Couture Fashion Week.
At a subsequent event at the French Ministry of Culture, Victoria Beckham was made a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters for her work as a fashion designer.
Last week, 26-year-old Brooklyn declared that he has no wish to reconcile with the family, and said that he is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life.
He went on to claim that his parents had tried “endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife, the billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham.
He accused his mother Victoria of cancelling the making of his wife’s wedding dress “in the eleventh hour” and of hijacking their first dance together.
“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” wrote Brooklyn.
“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”
DJ Fat Tony, who was at the wedding, has agreed with Brooklyn’s claim that Victoria’s behaviour was “inappropriate”, solely due to “the timing”.
He said that singer Mark Anthony called Victoria to the stage in place of Peltz and called the former Spice Girl “the most beautiful woman in the room”, which “devastated” Brooklyn and sent Peltz out of the room in tears.
In his first public response to his son’s statement, David Beckham told CNBC's Squawk Box that “you have to let your children make mistakes” while speaking about the power of social media.
"They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn,” said David Beckham. “That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."
Opinions have been split on the family drama, with several commentators speaking out to back the parents. Comedian Katherine Ryan said Brooklyn should “grow up”, while Jimmy Carr described him as an “entitled nepo baby.”
“He claims he’s not just a nepo baby, he’s a chef,” Carr quipped. “I think he’s so entitled he’s mixed up being a chef with making his own dinner. He probably brushes his teeth and thinks, ‘I’m actually a f***ing brilliant dentist.’”
