Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

DJ reveals what Victoria Beckham really did at Brooklyn’s wedding

Victoria Beckham's 'Inappropriate' Dance Move Revealed By Wedding DJ Following Brooklyn's Bombshell Statement
  • Brooklyn Beckham recently alleged that his parents, David and Victoria, tried to sabotage his relationship with Nicola Peltz.
  • He claimed Victoria “hijacked” his first dance at his 2022 wedding, dancing “very inappropriately” with him in front of guests.
  • DJ Fat Tony, who attended the event, confirmed on This Morning that Victoria's behaviour was “inappropriate” due to the timing.
  • Tony explained that singer Marc Anthony called Brooklyn on stage, asked for “the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage”, then invited Victoria to dance with her son, rather than Nicola.
  • This incident led to Nicola Peltz leaving the room in tears, while Brooklyn was left in an “awkward” situation dancing with his mother.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in