DJ reveals what Victoria Beckham really did at Brooklyn’s wedding
- Brooklyn Beckham recently alleged that his parents, David and Victoria, tried to sabotage his relationship with Nicola Peltz.
- He claimed Victoria “hijacked” his first dance at his 2022 wedding, dancing “very inappropriately” with him in front of guests.
- DJ Fat Tony, who attended the event, confirmed on This Morning that Victoria's behaviour was “inappropriate” due to the timing.
- Tony explained that singer Marc Anthony called Brooklyn on stage, asked for “the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage”, then invited Victoria to dance with her son, rather than Nicola.
- This incident led to Nicola Peltz leaving the room in tears, while Brooklyn was left in an “awkward” situation dancing with his mother.