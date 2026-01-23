Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

DJ Fat Tony has shed light on Victoria Beckham’s “inappropriate dancing” at her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz.

In an explosive post shared this week, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, shared his side of the story regarding a long-rumoured feud with his family.

In it, he alleged that his parents, David and Victoria, “have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship” with actor and heiress Peltz, whom he married in 2022 at a lavish Palm Beach ceremony.

Speaking about his mother, the oldest Beckham son claimed that she “hijacked my first dance with my wife” at the wedding, stating the former Spice Girl “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone”.

DJ Fat Tony, real name Tony Manorch, who was in attendance at the event, clarified that there was “no slutdropping, there was no black cat PVC catsuits, there was no Spice Girl action”.

Speaking on This Morning, he did, however, agree that Victoria’s behaviour was “inappropriate” because of “the timing”.

“What happened was, basically, Mark Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto stage,” he said. “Brooklyn went on to the stage, and the next minute everyone’s expecting Nicola to go up and do the first dance, and then Mark asked for the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage – and then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.’

“So Victoria is by the stage, she goes onto the stage, and of course at that point Brooklyn is literally, like, devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife, then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out.”

He recalled: “Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Mark Anthony says, ‘Put your hands on your mother’s hips’. It was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room…”

More to follow...