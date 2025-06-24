Bobby Sherman, former teen idol and Here Come the Brides star dies aged 81, John Stamos announces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bobby Sherman, the singer and actor best known for his role on Here Come the Brides in the late 1960s, has died. He was 81.

Sherman’s death comes just months after his wife of 29 years, Brigitte Poublon, shared the news of his stage four kidney cancer diagnosis.

John Stamos — an ambassador for the couple’s charity, the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation — announced the news in an Instagram post on behalf of Poublon, with the caption: “From one ex teen idol, to another - rest in peace Bobby Sherman.”

Poublon’s statement read: “Bobby left this world holding my hand—just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was—brave, gentle, and full of light.”

In addition to his role as Jeremy Bolt on the Western comedy series Here Come the Brides, Sherman was well-known for his hit songs “Julie, Do Ya Love Me,” “Easy Come, Easy Go,” and “Little Woman.”

Sherman went on to appear in the early 1970s TV series Getting Together, and had roles on Mod Squad, The Love Boat, Sanchez of Bel Air, and Frasier.

Despite his success as an actor and singer, Sherman ultimately left entertainment in pursuit of a career in public service. He became a technical reserve police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, as well as an EMT.

Sherman formally retired in 2024.

Poublon shared the news of Sherman’s stage four kidney cancer diagnosis March 25 in a Facebook post.

Speaking to Fox News days later, she revealed that Sherman was "at home with special care."

"He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden Saturday, he turned around and…he’s just sleeping more and his body's not working anymore. It's not. Everything's shutting down," she told the outlet at the time.

Poublon said she read Sherman fan letters from “all over the world” while he rested in his final days. “He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye. And yes, he still found time to crack well-timed jokes—Bobby had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor. It never left him. He could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic, one-liners,” her statement continued.

“But to those who truly knew him, Bobby was something much more,” Poublon’s statement continued. “He was a man of service. He traded sold-out concerts and magazine covers for the back of an ambulance, becoming an EMT and a trainer with the LAPD. He saved lives. He showed us what real heroism looks like—quiet, selfless, and deeply human.”

“He lived with integrity, gave without hesitation, and loved with his whole heart. And though our family feels his loss profoundly, we also feel the warmth of his legacy—his voice, his laughter, his music, his mission.”

In addition to Poublon, Sherman is survived by his two sons with first wife Patti Carnel, Tyler and Christopher, and six grandchildren.