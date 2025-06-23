Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mick Ralphs, the guitarist who was one of the founding members of Mott the Hoople and Bad Company, has died. He was 81.

The British musician played on a number of classic songs, including Mott the Hoople’s David Bowie-produced breakthrough single “All the Young Dudes” in 1972 and Bad Company’s 1974 hit “Can't Get Enough.”

His death was announced in a statement on the Bad Company website. No cause of death was given.

The band’s singer, Paul Rodgers, said: “Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour.

“Our last conversation a few days ago we shared a laugh but it won’t be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven.”

open image in gallery Mick Ralph attending the Classic Rock 'Roll of Honour' at London's Roundhouse in November 2012 ( Jo Hale/Getty Images )

Drummer Simon Kirke added: “He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply.”

Ralphs was born in Stoke Lacy, Herefordshire, on March 31, 1944. He started his career while still a teenager, first playing with blues rock band the Buddies.

In 1966, he was a founding member of the Doc Thomas Group, who later changed their name to Mott the Hoople. The band struggled commercially in their early years before making a breakthrough with their fifth album, the Bowie-produced All the Young Dudes in 1972.

Ralphs quit the band shortly afterwards to form the supergroup Bad Company with Free singer Rodgers. They added former King Crimson bassist/vocalist Boz Burrell and drummer Simon Kirke, and became the first band signed to Led Zeppelin’s Swan Song label.

Their 1974 self-titled debut went five times platinum, producing hits including “Can’t Get Enough,” which Ralphs co-wrote, and “Movin’ On.”

After the band initially split in 1982, Ralphs toured with Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour and released the 1985 solo album Take This.

Bad Company reformed in 1986 and 1998. The band are set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year.

Ralphs played his final show with Bad Company on October 29, 2016, at London’s O2 Arena. Just days later, he suffered a debilitating stroke and remained bedridden until his passing.

Ralphs is survived by his partner Susie Chavasse, his two children and three step-children.