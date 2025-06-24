Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

YouTube star Mikayla Raines, known for running the wildlife rescue sanctuary Save a Fox, has died, aged 29.

On Monday (23 June), Raines’s husband, Ethan, said in a video shared on YouTube that she had died by suicide.

He remembered her as a “superhero” who had helped rescue hundreds of captive-born foxes, and as “an amazing wife and a wonderful caring mother”.

Raines founded her Minnesota-based non-profit organisation, Save a Fox, in 2017 when she was 20 years old. Her online presence grew as she began documenting the lives of the foxes under her care on social media as part of her fundraising efforts, achieving 2.4 million YouTube subscribers and more than 500,000 Instagram followers.

In the video statement, Ethan praised Raines’s commitment to the animals, saying: “From a young age, she dedicated every waking hour of her life to helping them, whether it was helping a snapping turtle cross the road or saving 500 foxes from a terrible fur farm.”

“She was never in it for fame money or personal gain. She was truly one of the most selfless people I have ever known.”

Ethan said that Raines had been dealing with mental health conditions for much of her life, including depression, autism, and borderline personality disorder.

He added: “As many of you know she was on the autism spectrum and while that made her life very difficult it allowed her to hyperfocus on one thing and that one thing was obviously animals.”

open image in gallery Mikayla Raines launched her animal rescue organisation Save a Fox when she was 20 years old ( YouTube via @savefox )

“She was so sensitive to everything, which is a double-edged sword because on one hand, it allowed her endless empathy for those in her care. But it also means that she took everything negative to heart.”

Ethan claimed that Raines was subjected to an alleged “online bullying campaign” from a variety of sources, including strangers, other members of the wildlife rescue community, and people Raines knew well.

Ethan pledged that he would continue running the Save a Fox rescue centre and work towards Raines’s goal of saving 500 foxes from a fur farm.

open image in gallery Mikayla Raines pictured with rescued foxes ( Instagram via @saveafox )

Raines is survived by her husband and their daughter, Freya.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you