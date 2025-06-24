Mikayla Raines death: YouTube fox rescue star dies, aged 29
Wildlife rescuer has been remembered as a ‘superhero’ who saved hundreds of animals
YouTube star Mikayla Raines, known for running the wildlife rescue sanctuary Save a Fox, has died, aged 29.
On Monday (23 June), Raines’s husband, Ethan, said in a video shared on YouTube that she had died by suicide.
He remembered her as a “superhero” who had helped rescue hundreds of captive-born foxes, and as “an amazing wife and a wonderful caring mother”.
Raines founded her Minnesota-based non-profit organisation, Save a Fox, in 2017 when she was 20 years old. Her online presence grew as she began documenting the lives of the foxes under her care on social media as part of her fundraising efforts, achieving 2.4 million YouTube subscribers and more than 500,000 Instagram followers.
In the video statement, Ethan praised Raines’s commitment to the animals, saying: “From a young age, she dedicated every waking hour of her life to helping them, whether it was helping a snapping turtle cross the road or saving 500 foxes from a terrible fur farm.”
“She was never in it for fame money or personal gain. She was truly one of the most selfless people I have ever known.”
Ethan said that Raines had been dealing with mental health conditions for much of her life, including depression, autism, and borderline personality disorder.
He added: “As many of you know she was on the autism spectrum and while that made her life very difficult it allowed her to hyperfocus on one thing and that one thing was obviously animals.”
“She was so sensitive to everything, which is a double-edged sword because on one hand, it allowed her endless empathy for those in her care. But it also means that she took everything negative to heart.”
Ethan claimed that Raines was subjected to an alleged “online bullying campaign” from a variety of sources, including strangers, other members of the wildlife rescue community, and people Raines knew well.
Ethan pledged that he would continue running the Save a Fox rescue centre and work towards Raines’s goal of saving 500 foxes from a fur farm.
Raines is survived by her husband and their daughter, Freya.
If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments