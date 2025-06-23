Celtic legend and Lisbon Lion John Clark dies aged 84

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Celtic defender John Clark, one of the Lisbon Lions who played in the club's European Cup win in 1967, has died aged 84.

Clark, who made over 300 appearances for Celtic following his debut in 1959, spent over 40 years at the Glasgow club as player, coach, assistant manager and kit man.

His finest hour was in Lisbon when the Hoops became the first British club to lift the European Cup following their victory over Inter Milan.

A Celtic statement read: "Everyone at Celtic Football Club is deeply saddened at the news that legendary Lisbon Lion, John Clark has passed away at the age of 84."

The club added: "His love for the club was a constant throughout his life and, after leaving his role with the first team, he was able to enjoy matches from the stands at Celtic Park. He will be greatly missed by everyone at the club."

Clark won four Scottish league titles, four League Cups, three Scottish Cups and one European Cup during a 13-year playing career with the Hoops before moving on to Morton in 1971.

He returned to Celtic Park as coach of the reserve and youth sides before becoming former manager - and fellow Lisbon Lion - Billy McNeill's assistant, first at Aberdeen and then, in 1978, at Celtic.

Clark went on to take charge of Cowdenbeath, Stranraer and Clyde before returning to Celtic Park as kit man, a role he held for nearly 20 years.

John Clark was part of the legendary Lisbon Lions cohort ( PA Photos/PA Wire )

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: "Greatness is a word people throw around, but for John Clark, it is a very fitting tribute.

"John was instrumental in delivering our greatest day ever and his achievement is forever etched in Celtic's proud history."

Chairman Peter Lawwell added: "John's passing represents a massive loss to his own family and of course a huge loss to the wider Celtic family.

"That famous day in Lisbon, which John was such an integral part of, changed our club forever. Ever since, each player who has passed through our club has stood on the shoulders of giants and John was certainly one of those giants.

"John gave his life to Celtic both as a player and on our staff in a variety of his roles and his contribution to our great club over so many decades is immeasurable."

PA