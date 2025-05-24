Aberdeen stun Celtic on penalties to snatch Scottish Cup away and deny treble

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dimitar Mitov was the hero as Aberdeen denied Celtic the treble and secured their first Scottish Cup triumph for 35 years.

The Bulgaria goalkeeper saved two penalties in a 4-3 shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw at Hampden.

The former St Johnstone player saved the first spot-kick from Callum McGregor and then denied Alistair Johnston as Aberdeen produced a perfect set of penalties from their own players.

open image in gallery Dimitar Mitov was Aberdeen’s hero with two penalty saves in the shootout ( Getty Images )

Mitov's afternoon was in stark contrast to his opposite number Kasper Schmeichel, whose 83rd-minute blunder cancelled out an earlier own goal from Alfie Dorrington.

Dorrington's unfortunate own goal gave Celtic the lead six minutes before the end of a scrappy first half but Schmeichel made a mess of dealing with a cross to get the Dons back in the game.

Celtic hit the frame of the goal twice but could not find a winner and McGregor was left in tears after the shoot-out prevented Celtic clinching a sixth treble in nine seasons.

open image in gallery Callum McGregor was one of the Celtic players to miss a penalty ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

It was Aberdeen's fourth Scottish Cup final win over Celtic and emulated the 1990 side who beat the Hoops in an epic shoot-out.

The triumph also ensured Jimmy Thelin's first season as Aberdeen boss was a major success despite recent disappointments.

The Dons had matched Celtic in the first 11 games of the league season but their form collapsed in spectacular fashion and they ultimately finished fifth after losing their final five matches.

They had also conceded 19 goals in five meetings with Celtic and Thelin – who did not have Jamie McGrath or Jeppe Okkers in his squad – lined up with five at the back in a bid to keep things tight.

open image in gallery Dons manager Jimmy Thelin salvaged a season that threatened to peter out ( Getty Images )

The tactic largely worked in a first half which featured zero shots on target. Aberdeen did not muster any attacks of note while restricting Celtic to very few chances despite the champions' 84 per cent possession.

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor shot just over from 25 yards in his final appearance before his contract expires and Aberdeen defender Jack Milne made an excellent block in what was an impressive performance from the 22-year-old, who was making only his third start of the season.

The breakthrough came when Cameron Carter-Vickers met Arne Engels' corner. The glancing header was going off target until it hit Dorrington's shoulder and was diverted in off the post.

The game opened up immediately after the interval. Mitov saved from Nicolas Kuhn and Schmeichel finally got a feel of the ball when he caught Leighton Clarkson's free-kick.

Aberdeen's wing-backs were being more adventurous and thus leaving gaps which gave Celtic more chances.

Daizen Maeda headed over before Engels hit the post with a left-footed shot from 18 yards. Mitov held Maeda's follow-up effort while Taylor came close again with a volley from the edge of the box which Dorrington brilliantly diverted over the bar.

open image in gallery Aberdeen won a first Scottish Cup since 1990 ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Their fans celebrated the success at Hampden Park ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

Celtic could not finish the game off though and a loose pass from Paulo Bernardo allowed Aberdeen some possession in the Celtic half. They worked the ball to the right wing and recently introduced substitute Morris, who delivered a low cross which Schmeichel scooped into his own net while under no immediate pressure.

The seven minutes of stoppage time was packed with incident. Aberdeen forced two corners and Maeda had a glorious chance after bursting through two defenders but scuffed his shot and Mitov blocked.

Aberdeen reverted to sitting deep during the first period of extra time. Luke McCowan had a shot comfortably saved, McGregor curled just over and Celtic suffered a blow when sub James Forrest went off for Johnny Kenny after receiving treatment.

open image in gallery The Dons lifted the trophy after the shootout ( Getty Images )

Both sides had chances in the second period. Dons sub Dante Polvara volleyed just over from 12 yards and Pape Habib Gueye shot straight at Schmeichel.

Celtic replacement Jeffrey Schlupp rattled the crossbar from 20 yards and Kenny did well to meet Johnston's cross but could not get his header on target.

Aberdeen repelled some late pressure to set up only their second major trophy win of the century.