Jeremy Jackson has revealed that he would sniff his female co-stars’s dirty bathing suits while starring on Baywatch as a teenager.

The hit Nineties show followed a group of lifeguards dressed in the characteristic red bathing suits, and starred Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff, Carmen Electra and Nicole Eggert.

Twenty-five years after the show, and during a reunion on After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, a docuseries about the programme, Jackson made the shocking admission to his fellow cast.

“Let’s just say I’ve sniffed every p***y on Baywatch,” he said.

Now 43, the actor played Hobie Buchannon on Baywatch, first joining the cast when he was 10 years old. As he opened up about experiencing puberty on the programme he revealed that he would break into his former castmates trailers and “grab their dirty bathing suits.”

“Going through puberty on Baywatch was painful. I was too young to hook up with the chicks, but old enough to want to.”

Opening up about the cast member he desired in particular, he admitted, “Nicole [Eggert] was the big one, for sure.”

He continued, “We had a very intimate moment, her and I, that she never knew about.”

Jackson admitted he would smell his co-stars swimsuits

Eggert who played Summer Quinn appeared to take the confession well, responding: “I knew Jeremy very well – this surprises me not at all.”

She continued: “There’s nothing Jeremy could say that would freak me out. I’m not even mad at 14-year-old Jeremy. I mean, puberty on a show like that? I love grown-up Jeremy for being honest about 14-year-old Jeremy.”

Jackson left the show when he was 18 and admitted that a struggle with drugs was the reason behind his departure.

“That was a crazy time. I was in full-blown f**k-it mode. That drug had a hold of me and I was just spiralling down, for sure,” he said.

The actor appeared for a brief stint on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 but was removed following an incident with fellow housemate, Chloe Goodman.

After drinking a mixture of rum and vodka, the actor was sick in the bathroom where he was helped by Goodman. The glamour model was suddenly heard to say “that’s not OK, I’m leaving now”, before leaving the room in tears.

Goodman said: “He went to my dressing grown top and put my boob out.”

Jackson at first defended himself, telling the housemates he “didn’t know she had nothing on underneath” the robe.

“I made a mistake and now I’m in boiling water for it,” Jackson said.