F1 standings after Bahrain Grand Prix as Lando Norris extends lead in world championship
Norris leads the world championship after four rounds while Oscar Piastri closes in as the closest contender
Oscar Piastri eased to victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix as Lando Norris battled back from his disappointing qualifying to finish third.
The Australian converted his pole position into a commanding win under the lights at the Sakhir circuit, coming home over 15 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.
Norris, who began the weekend with a one-point lead in the championship, overcame a five-second penalty and a ding-dong battle with Charles Leclerc to finish on the podium.
Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton secured fourth and fifth for Ferrari, while Max Verstappen finished sixth.
F1 driver standings after Bahrain GP
4. George Russell – 63 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 35 points
6. Kimi Antonelli – 30 points
8. Alex Albon – 18 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 10 points
11. Pierre Gasly – 6 points
12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
13. Ollie Bearman – 6 points
14. Isack Hadjar – 4 points
16. Carlos Sainz – 1 point
17. Liam Lawson – 0 points
18. Jack Doohan – 0 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 151 points
2. Mercedes - 93 points
3. Red Bull - 71 points
4. Ferrari - 57 points
5. Haas - 20 points
6. Williams - 19 points
7. Aston Martin - 10 points
8. Racing Bulls - 7 points
9. Alpine - 6 points
10. Sauber - 6 points
