F1 standings after Bahrain Grand Prix as Lando Norris extends lead in world championship

Norris leads the world championship after four rounds while Oscar Piastri closes in as the closest contender

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 13 April 2025 13:15 EDT
Lewis Hamilton 'confident' that Ferrari can close gap to McLaren at Bahrain grand prix

Oscar Piastri eased to victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix as Lando Norris battled back from his disappointing qualifying to finish third.

The Australian converted his pole position into a commanding win under the lights at the Sakhir circuit, coming home over 15 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.

Norris, who began the weekend with a one-point lead in the championship, overcame a five-second penalty and a ding-dong battle with Charles Leclerc to finish on the podium.

Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton secured fourth and fifth for Ferrari, while Max Verstappen finished sixth.

F1 driver standings after Bahrain GP

1. Lando Norris – 77 points

2. Oscar Piastri – 74 points

3. Max Verstappen – 69 points

4. George Russell – 63 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 35 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 30 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 25 points

8. Alex Albon – 18 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 10 points

11. Pierre Gasly – 6 points

12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

13. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

14. Isack Hadjar – 4 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda – 5 points

16. Carlos Sainz – 1 point

17. Liam Lawson – 0 points

18. Jack Doohan – 0 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 151 points

2. Mercedes - 93 points

3. Red Bull - 71 points

4. Ferrari - 57 points

5. Haas - 20 points

6. Williams - 19 points

7. Aston Martin - 10 points

8. Racing Bulls - 7 points

9. Alpine - 6 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

