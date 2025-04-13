Sir Jackie Stewart drives F1 car one last time in support of dementia charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Jackie Stewart drove a Formula One car for what he believes will be the final time at the Bahrain Grand Prix wearing a special helmet signed by every living champion.

The three-time world champion drove the Sakhir circuit in his 1973 championship-winning Tyrell, in honour of his charity Race Against Dementia.

The unique helmet will be used to raise money for the charity set up by Stewart, 85, in 2016, after his wife Helen began suffering from the disease.

As first revealed by the Daily Mail, the helmet was signed by seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher with the aid of his wife Corinna.

Schumacher had a skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013 where he hit his head on a rock and suffered a near-fatal brain injury.

Schumacher, now 56, has been kept out of public view ever since, with only a handful of visitors allowed inside the family home near Lake Geneva in Switzerland, where he is receiving round-the-clock medical care.

Stewart told reporters, including the PA news agency, that it was likely to be the final time he got behind the wheel of an F1 car.

“I would have thought that’s it,” he said. “It was one idea that came from my sons actually, not from me, because of Race Against Dementia.

“You don’t forget where first gear, fifth gear is. The car felt wonderful.

“I mean, we didn’t go fast, but the whole feeling of the car was great.”

Stewart’s youngest son Mark, who is chair of the trustees of Race Against Dementia, revealed it took a year to get all 20 former champions to sign the helmet.

“We know we have something very valuable here,” he said.

“And you know, at the end of the season we might be able to get a new world champion to sign on top of it.

“There’s different schools of thought (on what to do with it). Somewhere just to keep it and just tour it and do stuff with it, but as long as it raises money that’s the main thing.

“It’s a special thing. And you know, to get my father together with his helmet and his 1973 world championship car is unique and a real special moment.

“We’re all here. All his grandchildren are here to see this.”