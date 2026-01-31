Alan Carr admits to accidental Celebrity Traitors final revelation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Alan Carr has confessed to BBC’s Celebrity Traitors just 12 hours after filming the final episode, admitting he “felt so stupid”.

Carr, 49, was a Traitor on the celebrity edition of the popular reality series, which aired last autumn.

He dramatically secured the win and triumphed over Faithfuls historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed in a tense finale.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, Carr explained that the secret of his triumph on the show slipping out during the filming of Channel 4’s gameshow Secret Genius.

He said: “I felt so stupid. When I did The Traitors, I looked at my work diary and my agent had actually put in work after the first week, and I said ‘oh no, I’m doing The Traitors’.

“He said, ‘Alan, you’ll be out first week with your motor mouth, you aren’t going to last’. Then it kept going on and on.”

He added: “I thought I would be gone on day two.”

open image in gallery Alan Carr let slip he had won ‘The Traitors’ to an unassuming crew member on another show ( BBC )

Carr said after filming wrapped on The Celebrity Traitors, he returned to work on Secret Genius, where teasing from a crew member caused him to accidentally reveal he had won.

He said: “The cameraman goes ‘congratulations’, and I go ‘how did you know I won?’

“He said ‘I didn’t, I was just joking, just teasing’. So I told them within 12 hours that I had won The Traitors.”

The comedian told Mills he then tried to retract his comment, and said: “I went, ‘haha, got you!’ – I had to backtrack, because you can’t tell anything.

“But I did well, and I didn’t want to spoil it.”

Carr also said that since appearing on The Celebrity Traitors, which became a cultural touchstone and was a ratings winner for the BBC, he has been recognised more.

The comedian spoke about his recent holiday to Mexico, and said: “I’m never spotted over there, and I was on the way to the pool and I heard this woman from the balcony, ‘I see you, Traitor. Don’t you hide your face from me. Who are you going to murder today?’”

open image in gallery Alan Carr said he’s been recognised more since appearing on the increasingly popular show ( BBC )

He joked that the comments made him look like a real murderer, and said: “People who don’t know I was in The Traitors must think I’m a serial killer.”

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors follows a group of contestants – the majority of whom are known as Faithfuls – as they try to seek out the murderous traitors among them who kill off players in the middle of the night in an attempt to win a cash prize.

The celebrity version of the show saw Carr and his fellow traitors murder a string of faithfuls, including his friend singer Paloma Faith, actress Celia Imrie, comedian Lucy Beaumont and Olympic diver Tom Daley.

However, the comedian remained largely under the radar during his time on the show, and was crowned the winner during its series finale.

The full interview with Alan Carr can be heard on Friday’s edition of The Scott Mills Breakfast Show.