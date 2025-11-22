Alan Carr names tips ‘great’ co-star for Celebrity Traitors season two

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Alan Carr, fresh from his Celebrity Traitors victory, has suggested his BBC renovation show co-star Amanda Holden would be an excellent contestant on the reality gameshow.

Carr, 49, revealed he has already been urging Holden, 54, his co-star on Amanda And Alan’s Italian Job and Amanda And Alan’s Spanish Job, to join the BBC programme’s second series.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2, he quipped: "I teased her, I said, ‘oh, please, please go into the Traitors castle, because I just want a break,’ you know, three weeks away from her.

"But you know what, she’ll probably turn the turret, she’ll put some wallpaper up, disco ball, she’ll be good to go. I think Amanda would be great in the Traitors, I don’t know who’s going in."

A caller on the station also questioned if he would have "murdered" Holden, as he did his friend, singer Paloma Faith. Carr responded: "Yeah, I would have, I would have murdered her before I was even a traitor."

Reflecting on Faith's elimination, Carr added: "Can I just say as well, the way they edited it, when they cut out the charity chat, you do look a bit like a sociopath. I was doing it for my charity, which I love… I’m actually a nice person."

Holden and Carr started working together publicly in 2022 ( PA Wire )

Following the series, Carr confirmed his friendship with Faith, whom he "murdered" early in the programme, remained strong despite initial fallout rumours.

After deceiving faithfuls Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga in the show’s final moments, Carr secured the £87,500 prize pot for Neuroblastoma UK. The charity funds research and raises awareness for the rare cancer, most common in children under five.

In a heartfelt message shared on its social media channels, Neuroblastoma UK told the Chatty Man star: "Alan, what a moment. We can’t tell you how grateful we are.

“We’ve adored watching you over the last three weeks; all the more so with the glimmer of hope that if you did well, it might just mean something big for our small charity. And you did it."

The charity further lauded Carr's long-standing dedication, stating: "As our faithful Patron for nine years, your commitment, compassion and drive to bring hope to children and families facing this aggressive cancer have been nothing short of transformational. As a small charity with a big mission, you know how much this means to us."

They also praised him as "generous, warm, empathetic and unfalteringly kind," promising: "We promise to do you proud."