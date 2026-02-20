Eric Dane death latest: Grey’s Anatomy star dies nearly 1 year after revealing ALS diagnosis
Grey's Anatomy's Eric Dane has died after a ‘courageous battle with ALS’
Eric Dane, best known for his role as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, has died at the age of 53 after what his family called a “courageous battle with ALS.”
Dane revealed last April that he was diagnosed with the degenerative nervous system disease.
“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” his family said in a statement to People. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”
Years after his six-season run on Grey’s Anatomy as a main cast member, Dane was introduced as Cal Jacobs on the hit drama Euphoria in 2019.
Dane also appeared inthe 2006 film X-Men: The Last Stand and the 2010 romantic comedy Valentine's Day.
“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” his family said. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”
Euphoria creator says he's 'heartbroken' over Eric Dane's death
Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has paid tribute to Eric Dane after the actor’s death.
“I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric,” Levinson told Variety. “Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing.”
Dane played Cal Jacobs, a father hiding that he is gay, on Levinson’s hit drama. Dane died Thursday after battling ALS, a degenerative nervous system disease.
FULL STORY: Eric Dane, Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star, dies at age 53 after ALS diagnosis
Eric Dane, the actor known for memorable television roles in shows including Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, has died. He was 53.
Dane’s family provided a statement to People magazine announcing his death Thursday following what they called “a courageous battle with ALS,” the disease he revealed in April 2025 that he had been diagnosed with.
“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” read the family’s statement to People. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.
“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”
Read on...
Eric Dane, Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star, dies at age 53 after ALS diagnosis
Eric Dane dies at age 53
Eric Dane, known for his roles in hit TV shows Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, has died at age 53.
Dane revealed last April that he was diagnosed with ALS, a degenerative nervous system disease.
“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” his family said in a statement to People.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks