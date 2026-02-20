Eric Dane, Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star, dies at age 53 after ALS diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eric Dane, the actor known for memorable television roles in shows including Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, has died. He was 53.

Dane’s family provided a statement to People magazine announcing his death Thursday following what they called “a courageous battle with ALS,” the disease he revealed in April 2025 that he had been diagnosed with.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” read the family’s statement to People. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

ALS, also known as motor neurone disease, is an incurable condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and causes increasing muscle paralysis over time.

In September 2025, Dane pulled out of presenting an award at the Emmys shortly before the ceremony. In a video statement, he spoke out in support of the charity I Am ALS and their Push for Progress campaign to find the “fastest path to a cure.”

Dane was born in San Francisco on November 9, 1972. At high school he was an athlete who played on the water polo team, but he discovered a love for acting when he was cast in a production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons.

Eric Dane attending a 'Euphoria' event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles in April 2022 ( Amy Sussman/Getty Images )

He moved to Los Angeles and at the age of 19 landed his first television role on teen sitcom Saved By The Bell, playing Tad Pogue, a former boyfriend of Leah Remini's character Stacey Carosi.

Dane followed that appearance with small roles in The Wonder Years, Roseanne, and Married... with Children before he landed a recurring role in medical drama Gideon's Crossing in 2000. He had a significant role as the newspaper owner Jason Dean in the fifth and sixth season of fantasy series Charmed.

He is perhaps best known for playing Dr Mark Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy, a character nicknamed “McSteamy” who famously appeared in the show’s third season wearing only a towel. He had first been introduced in the second season and became a main cast member until being killed off in the ninth season.

His film roles included playing Multiple Man, one of the X-Men in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, and appearing in the 2010 romantic comedy Valentine's Day.

Dane was introduced to a new audience in 2019 when he was cast in teen drama Euphoria as Cal Jacobs, a father hiding the fact that he is gay. In interviews, he discussed the awkwardness of wearing a prosthetic to simulate nudity.

He married fellow actor Rebecca Gayheart in October 2004, and they had two daughters together. Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018, citing "irreconcilable differences", but called the proceedings off after Dane was diagnosed with ALS.

“We are best of friends. We are really close,” Gayheart said in April 2025. “We are great co-parents. I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure.”

“It wasn't a failure,” she continued. “It was a huge success. We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years, and we had two beautiful kids so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it.”