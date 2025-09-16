Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane has partnered with I Am ALS, an organization that funds research for the incurable neurodegenerative disease.

Danes, 52, who publicly revealed his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis in April, appeared in a poignant Instagram video for the foundation released Monday — the day after he pulled out of presenting at the 2025 Emmys.

“I am Eric, an actor, a father, and now a person living with ALS,” he began. “For over a century, ALS has been incurable and we’re done accepting the status quo.”

He continued: “We need the fastest path to a cure, and that's why I partnered with I Am ALS on the Push for Progress. Our goal: a billion dollars over the next three years.

“Together, we’ll renew the landmark law Act for ALS, give promising treatments to thousands of patients like me, and finally, finally, push towards ending this disease. There’s so much more to learn, more to do, and we have to do it now,” he concluded, directing people to donate at the link below and to get involved with the movement.

Eric Dane annouced his ALS diagnosis in April ( Getty Images for Prime Video )

Throughout the video, Dane’s speech is noticeably slurred, a common symptom of the disease. Also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, ALS affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and causes increasing muscle paralysis over time.

“The progressive degeneration of the motor neurons in ALS eventually leads to their demise,” according to the ALS Association. “When the motor neurons die, the ability of the brain to initiate and control muscle movement is lost. When voluntary muscle action is progressively affected, people may lose the ability to speak, eat, move, and breathe.”

Fans have flooded the comment section with words of support. “Sending you so much love Eric,” one wrote.

“This is so heartbreaking to watch he is still McSteamy in his voice,” a second added, referring to his Grey’s Anatomy character Dr. Mark Sloan. “Hoping you have more good days than bad ones.”

“Oh my god he’s progressing very fast,” a third observed. “He can barely move.”

Danny Phantom voice actor David Kaufman said: “Truly a good man. Was so kind to my daughter when she played his daughter on The Last Ship. Prayers his way. Let’s find a cure for this!”

“This is the first video of Eric Dane I’ve seen since he spoke about his arm,” another noted, “hearing him speak brings tears to my eyes.”

Dane, also known for his role as Cal Jacobs, the closeted and domineering father of Jacob Elordi’s Nate in Euphoria, previously revealed that he has “one functioning arm.”

“My left side is functioning, my right side has completely stopped working,” he told Diane Sawyer in June. “I feel like maybe a couple more months and I won’t have my left hand either. It’s sobering.”

Over the weekend, Dane was scheduled to reunite with his former Grey’s Anatomy co-star Jesse Williams at the Emmys. However, he ended up dropping out ahead of the telecast, leaving Williams to present the trophy for Drama Series Directing himself. The reason for his absence is unknown.